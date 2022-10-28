Teletubbies, students, and teachers celebrate new bus paid for with anonymous donor help

Students of Scoil Bernadette in Montenotte are delighted to show off their fancy new school bus which is part-funded by anonymous cash donations. When they got that fabulous gift a year ago they promised they'd be back with updates, more photos, and cheers and they have kept their word — and added a jazz band into the mix as well.

The last day before mid-term always has a fun vibe anyway but add great tunes from Cork band, Code of Behaviour, and fancy dress costumes galore and there was a real carnival atmosphere for the official unveiling of the 222-reg bus.

Pupils and staff at Scoil Bernadette, Cork are delighted with their new Ford Transit 17-seat school bus

For the special day that was in it, the bus was parked up at the school's games area which is jokingly known by students as 'Teletubbies Hill' and appropriately enough the band members were dressed as Teletubbies too.

Members of the band 'Code Of Behaviour' in costume as Teletubbies as they visit Scoil Bernadette ahead of their Cork Jazz Festival performances

Last year this special school, which provides an education for 125 students with special needs, was delighted to be on the receiving end of an anonymous donation of cash. This €22,500 cash injection got them on a great start towards buying a new bus. The one they had been using was a 2003 minibus and while it was great for their out-and-about learning, it was getting a bit too old.

Then a few months after this fantastic donation they got another €10,000 donated anonymously through a solicitor's firm in Glanmire.

Principal Don Golden with the new Ford Transit 17-seat school bus at Scoil Bernadette, Montenotte

Principal, Don Golden, said: "We started a Gofundme page and raised another €900 through this campaign."

And the fundraising kept going: "A few months after this a local charity that again wished to remain anonymous contacted me to say they would like to contribute to our bus fund, they donated €15,000 to our fundraising campaign and we were nearly at the target sum of €60,000 to buy our new bus."

Parents pitched in and used the Cork Echo Women's Mini Marathon in September to add another €515 to the bus fund.

Halloween fun for pupils and staff at Scoil Bernadette who are delighted with their new school bus

Don says: "It was hard to source a bus anywhere, but, after much research, we were able to buy a brand new bus from Clonfin Car and Bus Sales in County Longford."

The running costs for the bus have also risen in recent months "but we recently received a €10,000 donation from the Tomar Trust". This trust was set up by the recently deceased Tom Cavanagh from Fermoy who has helped with many local charities throughout his lifetime.

Teacher Kevin Byrne with the school dog 'Kerry', from My Canine Companion, at Scoil Bernadette

Scoil Bernadette students are aged 12-18 years and many have graduated to this school from Scoil Eanna nearby. And one of the new 'staff members' here to welcome them is Kerry the golden doodle dog from My Canine Companion who's just loving all the attention they get.

Principal, Don, said the new bus hasn't been given a name yet but they may have to go to the student council to finalise this.

"We love our new bus and it has already been very busy, bringing students to swimming, educational outings, soccer and basketball tournaments. We are very grateful to all of our donors and we can assure them that the bus will truly enhance the lives of the students and families we serve. Our motto is 'Learning for Living' and our buses allow us to bring the classes and learning from the school out into the community."

Principal Don Golden with some of the Scoil Bernadette students and their new school bus

And Don's fundraising efforts haven't run out of steam yet: "We did look into buying an electric bus initially, but we discovered that would have cost us three times more! However, we would love someone with expertise to take our 2003 diesel minibus and convert it to electric and we would be able to use our solar panels to power our bus — that's our next mission if anyone is interested in a project?"