Homemade Halloween: Get stuck into creative activities this midterm 

Midterm is the perfect opportunity to get stuck into some creative projects. The school break provides slower days where there’s less rush and more opportunity to immerse yourself in nature. Gathering wind blown leaves on an afternoon stroll to make a beautiful wreath, combing the beach for driftwood to make Halloween ghosts. It’s also when the weather starts to turn and we embrace those darker evenings so it’s the ideal time to get knitting or sewing.
I always love going into hibernation mode, squirrelling away loaves of freshly baked sourdough for a rainy day or making biscuits with my children. They love to be involved and as with all creative endeavours it’s more about the process than the finished product. I was a perfectionist before I had children but now I see the beauty in the journey, it’s the enjoyable moments sitting at the kitchen table carving pumpkins, chatting about their day. Carving out these magical moments amongst the hustle and bustle of midterm.
What you’ll need:
6 apples
6 twigs or lollipop sticks (if using twigs, make sure to first clean them well and dry them)
550g sugar
300ml water
1 tsp vinegar
A tray lined with greaseproof paper
Sea salt for sprinkling
Makes 6
What you’ll need:
Dried leaves (different sizes/colours)
Twine or string
Scissors
1 wreath base
Ribbon bow (optional)
What you’ll need:
Empty toilet paper tubes
Black and white paint
Paint brushes
Paper or card, black if you have it
Scissors
Glue stick
Greaseproof paper
Sweets