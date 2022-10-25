Keith Duffy 'proudest parent in the world' as daughter Mia graduates from DCU

The former Boyzone star, whose youngest daughter Mia was diagnosed with autism as a baby, said it was a day they were made to believe "would never happen"
Keith Duffy 'proudest parent in the world' as daughter Mia graduates from DCU

Keith Duffy and daughter Mia at her graduation in DCU this week Picture: @officialkeithduffy

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 08:52
Nicole Glennon

Keith Duffy has said he and his wife Lisa are the “proudest parents in the world” after his daughter Mia graduated from Dubin City University (DCU) this week.

The former Boyzone star, whose youngest daughter Mia was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, said it was a day they were made to believe "would never happen".

The 22 year old graduated with an Honours degree in Enterprise Computing.

Sharing the news on social media, Duffy said the day marked “the biggest milestone ever” and paid homage to his daughter Mia who he said has never taken no for an answer.

"To all who have followed our story for over 20 years, today marks the biggest milestone ever," he wrote.

Keith and Mia Duffy. 
Keith and Mia Duffy. 

"We are blessed for all your support and that Mia was given every opportunity to reach her full potential only by never taking ‘No’ for an answer from anyone along the way. 

"We are the proudest parents in the world. Mia herself has always pushed herself and worked hard to achieve her own goals and continues to do so."

The 48-year-old encouraged his followers to "take the positive from this."

"See believe and achieve! Yes you can, yes we can," he concluded. 

The singer has previously opened up about taking a sabbatical from his career to travel to a specialist autism centre in the US to learn how to home educate children on the autism spectrum through a form of education called ABA – applied behavioural analysis.

He also successfully lobbied the Irish Government to open a school that provided appropriate education an interventions for children with autism, which his daughter Mia went on to attend.

He also set up a charity, Irish Autism Action, for children with autism in Ireland and their families which raised over €8,000,000 during Keith’s time as the organisation’s patron.

Read More

Sinead Kennedy, Eugene Daly and other well-known Cork faces share their Halloween memories

More in this section

Close up woman hand hold using smart phone with heart icon at outdoor park street background. Copy space of technology business Looking for love? This Cork Jazz speed dating event help you find 'the one'
Cork influencer Trisha Lewis opens up about her gambling addiction  Cork influencer Trisha Lewis opens up about her gambling addiction 
Doireann Garrihy reveals she is officially a homeowner after a 'wild ride' Doireann Garrihy reveals she is officially a homeowner after a 'wild ride'
Obit Leslie Jordan

Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies aged 67

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s