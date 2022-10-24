Looking for love? This Cork Jazz speed dating event help you find 'the one'

With online dating becoming increasingly popular, there are so many new ways to meet ‘the one’ — and so many different platforms to do it on.

This week, an American speed dating app is hoping to spark some romance at this year’s Cork Jazz Festival with a speed dating event designed for those who enjoy the festival and all it has to offer.

Filteroff is a video speed dating app based in New York City that launched just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dating app is a video-first experience and also hosts virtual speed dating events across the globe with the aim being to eliminate the frustrating back-and-fourth that comes with online dating and not to mention, the potential 'catfishing.'

“It really just came about from this frustration with online dating — swiping and then you match, and then often times it just doesn’t go anywhere,” explains Filteroff co-founder Zach Schleien from his home in New York City.

“But if you do in fact meet someone, often times they just don’t necessarily look like their photos, they don’t always have chemistry with you so [we] just wanted to streamline the process to make it a video-first experience when it came to online dating.”

Filteroff has been used for different events ranging from festivals to sports events and national holidays and in the States, they have even had singles events based on the US elections.

Zach describes it as “an easy way for like-minded individuals to quickly connect” and if all goes well, they can meet up at the events or just find a great talking point in their shared interest.

In recent days, the app also hosted a speed dating event based around Wexford Festival Opera 2022. With the upcoming Cork Jazz Speed Dating event, the goal is to create an easy way for singles who enjoy jazz to come together and connect.

Singles simply download the app and RSVP for an upcoming event. Video dates are then scheduled and you can either match or pass after each one. As Zach says, the goal is to allow singles to “meet people and not just profiles”.

The upcoming Cork Jazz Festival Speed Dating is a global event, meaning Cork Jazz lovers from across the globe can come together for a virtual speed date.

While still a very new app, Zach says there have been some success stories as well as a few Filteroff weddings too.

“When it comes down to it with Filteroff, we just want you to meet face to face on video and meet as many people as you need to finally meet someone that you really like,” he says.