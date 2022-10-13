Savvy shopper: How to make Halloween costs not so scary

How to make Halloween costs not so scary
Savvy shopper: How to make Halloween costs not so scary

A fantastic way to save money this Halloween is setting up a Halloween Swap Shop

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Niamh Hennessy

Halloween can be an expensive time and it is growing in popularity. A fantastic way to save money this Halloween is setting up a Halloween Swap Shop with friends. 

How it works is you arrange a date with your parents group or sports club or child’s class or even among people living in your neighbourhood. On that date everyone brings along a costume they no longer need or that their kids have grown out of and for every costume you donate, you take away a costume free of charge. 

It is a great way of reusing costumes that you no longer need and also a fantastic way to save money this Halloween. It's good for the environment too.

Champ of the week

Noel O’Brien would like to nominate Dips Asian Cuisine at The Black Market on Monaghan Road in Cork for Champ of the Week. 

Noel said they do the best curry in Cork without question and he said the staff there are so nice and friendly to all the customers. He said that the food there is fantastic and he loves going there for lunch and dinner. 

Noel said that they also recently started a delivery service which he finds really handy when he can’t get to the Market. He said one of his favourite items on the menu is the homemade duck spring rolls, which he said are spectacular. 

He said that together with the food and the great customer service they really deserve to be Champ of the Week.

Read More

Consumer Corner: A first-time buyer’s guide to getting a mortgage

More in this section

The Brit Awards 2022 - Arrivals - London Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host
Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs - Arrivals Niall Horan confirmed as coach for The Voice US alongside Chance the Rapper
Angela Lansbury death Angela Lansbury: A celebrated star of stage and screen who put her family first
#Consumer Column#Cost of living#Halloween
<p>Actors Colin Farrell, from left, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan attend a special screening of "The Banshees of Inisherin," at the DGA Theater Picture: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP</p>

Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan will be on Friday's Late Late

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s