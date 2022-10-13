Savvy shopper: How to make Halloween costs not so scary

Halloween can be an expensive time and it is growing in popularity. A fantastic way to save money this Halloween is setting up a Halloween Swap Shop with friends.
How it works is you arrange a date with your parents group or sports club or child’s class or even among people living in your neighbourhood. On that date everyone brings along a costume they no longer need or that their kids have grown out of and for every costume you donate, you take away a costume free of charge.
It is a great way of reusing costumes that you no longer need and also a fantastic way to save money this Halloween. It's good for the environment too.
Noel O’Brien would like to nominate Dips Asian Cuisine at The Black Market on Monaghan Road in Cork for Champ of the Week.
Noel said they do the best curry in Cork without question and he said the staff there are so nice and friendly to all the customers. He said that the food there is fantastic and he loves going there for lunch and dinner.
Noel said that they also recently started a delivery service which he finds really handy when he can’t get to the Market. He said one of his favourite items on the menu is the homemade duck spring rolls, which he said are spectacular.
He said that together with the food and the great customer service they really deserve to be Champ of the Week.