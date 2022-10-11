RTÉ presenter Emer O'Neill to enter Eurovision race 

The mum-of-two has collaborated with songwriter Dan O’Gorman on a song about her mental health issues
Presenter Emer O’Neill is hoping to represent Ireland at next year's Eurovision song contest in Liverpool

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 10:17
Nicole Glennon

RTÉ presenter and PE teacher, Emer O’Neill, is hoping to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a song detailing her "long struggle with depression and anxiety". 

The mum-of-two has collaborated with songwriter Dan O’Gorman on the song called ‘Take Me Home'. 

On her Instagram account last night, O'Neill said she was "nervous, anxious and overwhelmingly excited" to share what she had been working on the past few months. 

"I am delighted to announce that I have entered a song into this year's Eurovision pool for Ireland."

The former Home School Hub presenter said anyone who knows her will know "how obsessed" she is with Eurovision.

"There is always a big deal made in my house and it has been a dream of mine to attend a live Eurovision one day and another far-fetched dream to enter and sing a song at the Eurovision."

Emer O'Neill said she hopes the song will let others know they're not alone 

Speaking about the song itself, O'Neill said it is about her own mental health journey and its aim is to "bring awareness to our invisible illness". 

"To help others know that they are not alone and that there is a home for us where we can feel we belong. 

"And that comes from being united, seeking help and loving ourselves for who we are."

The presenter said songwriter, Dan O'Gorman, managed to "not only create a melodically stunning piece but his lyrical genius embodies much of my long struggle with depression and anxiety". 

"Whether we are successful or not I couldn’t be more happy to have fulfilled one of my dreams," she concluded.

Another potential contender this year is folk metal band CRUACHAN who announced earlier this month they have submitted a specially recorded song for consideration.

Last week, Graham Norton announced Liverpool will host the next Eurovision Song Contest.

