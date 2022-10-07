Joanne McNally on Vogue Williams, Prada Peter and her 'tribal fans'

Joanne McNally has said her fans are "smart women" who "like their booze."

The comic and podcaster was appearing on the Late Late Show tonight after a run of some 60 gigs in Vicar St, with more on the way.

Appearing in an all-silver glittery gettup from H&M, Joanne said there is a "hen party vibe" to her shows and she knows fans are "out out" when they come to see her.

"They're out till five," she said to laughs from the audience. "And I used to do the same but then I realised it's not sustainable."

Speaking about the success of her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, which she hosts with Vogue Williams, the comic said the pair got "really lucky".

"We didn't work hard. I'm not gonna lie. It wasn't like we were sitting there strategizing.

"We just lucky got lucky with the dynamic and we have really good chemistry."

"The audience you can raise through a podcast is crazy. We're doing the 3Arena now. Sure I'd never be able to do that on my own!"

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams

"Vogue's a stand-up comic now, I am absolutely raging about it!"

The Dublin comic also spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend, nicknamed Prada Peter, who she says is "very different" to her.

"He's tidy," she said. "I am quite chaotic, I am not very domestic, I am quite feral."

"I am just not that way inclined."

His home is like "a show home" she said, "I am watching that Jeffrey Dahmer thing, that's him!"

"I am accusing him of having OCD, he's accusing me of having ADHD."

The Dublin native said she was late to the world of comedy, having turned 33 before she performed stand-up for the first time. While she initially wanted to be an actress, she said her mother feared she'd "just starve under a bridge".

"When I did go into comedy, which I fell into by complete accident, she was really embarrassed."

Joanne McNally performing Live at the Marquee Picture: Ray Keogh

"I think she saw it as clowning. She would have liked me to have a profession."

The 39-year-old said prior to entering the comedy circuit she was "floating" with no idea what she wanted to do, and spent seven years doing a three-year Arts course.

"I was living in my mam's house till I was 35," she said.

"This just kind of happened by accident and I realised I actually really enjoyed it."

Asked whether her mam thinks she has a "real job" now, Joanne said "no" but doing things like The Late Late Show helps.

"This gives it kudos."