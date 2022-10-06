Savvy shopper: An Irish app to help you find the best baby deals 

Baby Doc will also alert you as to when the baby deals are coming up. Picture: iStock

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Niamh Hennessy

Baby Doc is a great Irish-based app and website for compiling the best discounts which are around at the moment and where the offers are.

They will update on offers that are available each week on items like nappies and wipes, the cost of which can really add up.

It will also alert you as to when the baby deals are coming up in places like Aldi & Lidl, which can be really useful for buying small things like vests and toddler plates and cutlery. They also often include deals on big things like high chairs and cots.

The website is babydocclub.ie but they also have Facebook and Instagram where they will update with offers that you can nab.

Champ of the Week

The Kingsley Hotel in Cork
The Kingsley Hotel in Cork

Declan Laffan would like to nominate the Kingsley Hotel in Cork for Champ of the Week. Declan said that he recently attended a Christening celebration at the hotel and he said that there were more than 30 people in his party, including lots of children. He said their waiter on the night, Calvin, was brilliant and was so nice and friendly to the kids especially, making them really feel part of the ordering process and the evening. 

Declan said that he would like to nominate Calvin as he was really impressed with him and felt that he kept really cool under the pressure that was managing such a large group. He added too that the food and service was excellent.

