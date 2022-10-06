Savvy shopper: An Irish app to help you find the best baby deals 

Declan Laffan would like to nominate the Kingsley Hotel in Cork for Champ of the Week. Declan said that he recently attended a Christening celebration at the hotel and he said that there were more than 30 people in his party, including lots of children. He said their waiter on the night, Calvin, was brilliant and was so nice and friendly to the kids especially, making them really feel part of the ordering process and the evening.
Declan said that he would like to nominate Calvin as he was really impressed with him and felt that he kept really cool under the pressure that was managing such a large group. He added too that the food and service was excellent.