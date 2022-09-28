Garth Brooks blown away by Lisa McHugh's 'beautiful' cover of The River

Garth Brooks' stint in Ireland resulted in many covers of his iconic hits — but one by country music star Lisa McHugh has been noticed by the man himself.

A new clip, shared by the Glasgow-born, Irish-based star shows Garth Brooks' amazing reaction to her cover of The River.

Woke up this morning to see my little man and I featured last night in @garthbrooks live from Studio G 🤩 when talking through highlights of his 5 nights in Dublin!



WHAT A TUESDAY!!! 🤠#theriver #garthinireland #studiog #fyp #garthbrooks #countrymusic @trishayearwood pic.twitter.com/ZotkO2JErn — Lisa McHugh (@LisaMcHughx) September 27, 2022

"Oh my god," he says, "what a beautiful vocalist," and laughs as her baby boy Milo joins in at one point.

"What a beautiful, beautiful human being."

The clip was shown to Brooks as he reflected on highlights from his five nights in Croke Park.

Speaking to RSVP Country recently, McHugh said Brooks was one of the first country singers she ever heard.

"I would have been four or five at the time when I was introduced to his songs around the house and that music has left its mark and stayed with me.

"Whenever I was doing shows around Ireland and the UK, I would try to sing some Garth Brooks songs to see what the reaction would be like.

"I would attempt to do them justice but there’s nobody quite like Garth singing his own songs."