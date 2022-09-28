Garth Brooks blown away by Lisa McHugh's 'beautiful' cover of The River

Irish country music fans will love this
Garth Brooks blown away by Lisa McHugh's 'beautiful' cover of The River

Garth Brooks was amazed by Lisa McHugh's cover

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 13:42
Nicole Glennon

Garth Brooks' stint in Ireland resulted in many covers of his iconic hits — but one by country music star Lisa McHugh has been noticed by the man himself.

A new clip, shared by the Glasgow-born, Irish-based star shows Garth Brooks' amazing reaction to her cover of The River.

"Oh my god," he says, "what a beautiful vocalist," and laughs as her baby boy Milo joins in at one point. 

"What a beautiful, beautiful human being." 

The clip was shown to Brooks as he reflected on highlights from his five nights in Croke Park.

Speaking to RSVP Country recently, McHugh said Brooks was one of the first country singers she ever heard.

"I would have been four or five at the time when I was introduced to his songs around the house and that music has left its mark and stayed with me.

"Whenever I was doing shows around Ireland and the UK, I would try to sing some Garth Brooks songs to see what the reaction would be like.

"I would attempt to do them justice but there’s nobody quite like Garth singing his own songs." 

Read More

Julie Jay: I feel a kinship with Garth Brooks, who also commuted from Kerry to Dublin

More in this section

'We can't believe she's here' - Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian welcome first child Brian Dowling and Arthur Gournounlian ask a famous friend to be baby's godmother
Doireann Garrihy issues warning to dog owners after terrifying incident  Doireann Garrihy issues warning to dog owners after terrifying incident 
The Weekly Quiz: Sports, politics and music - a (nearly) all-Irish affair The Weekly Quiz: Sports, politics and music - a (nearly) all-Irish affair
Paramount+ - UK Launch Event - London

Graham Norton thanks West Cork locals for keeping his wedding 'secret'

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.352 s