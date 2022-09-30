Philly McMahon: My brother’s death inspires me to reach out

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Philly McMahon has a finger in many pies. He’s a performance coach at Bohemian Football Club, a managing director of BeDo7 Fitness Club, a co-owner of ready-meal company NutriQuick and he helps deliver a leadership programme to prisoners in the Progression Unit of Mountjoy Jail.

The 35-year-old and his wife Sarah Lacey are new parents to seven-month-old Leannain, and have two dogs, Chows Chows Hugo and Mello.

“I am very grateful for everything I have,” he says.

And he believes in giving back. McMahon is supporting this year's Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy’s Shine A Light Night, which is hoping to raise €1.5m this year for families and individuals facing homelessness across the country.

It’s a cause that hits particularly close to home for Philly, whose brother experienced homelessness and addiction, sadly passing away in 2012 aged 31.

The Ballymun native says his understanding of homelessness has changed over the years.

Previously, he associated homelessness with addiction, but now, he says, it’s a reality “that could face any one of us.”

“You don’t have to have an addiction to be homeless nowadays. You could be homeless because you lost your job or because of inflation.

“There’s a pandemic of homelessness in this country - people from all aspects of life are in homelessness”.

The father-of-one says it’s "not good enough” that some 10,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Ireland today.

“And it’s important for families who are not affected by homelessness to understand that when you lose your home, you don’t just lose the roof over your head, you lose everything.”

*Philly McMahon will take part in Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy’s Shine A Light Night sleepout on Friday, October 14. Organised sleep-outs will be taking place on Cork’s historic Spike Island, at The Hunt Museum in Limerick and at the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin, on the night. Sign up and/or donate at shinealight.focusireland.ie

What shape are you currently in?

I am in good shape. I am very lucky to have my own gym and a food company. If I wasn't in good shape I probably wouldn't be practising what I preach.

Do you have a morning routine?

I do. I usually head into work and do about two hours before I jump into a hyperbaric chamber (where the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than normal air pressure) I have in the gym. That refreshes me for the day. Sometimes I am working in Mountjoy, sometimes I am working with the Bohemians (FC). In the evenings, I try to get in my own training or if I am home early, I relieve my wife so she can get to the gym.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Because I am so busy I don't have time to prep my food, I just eat the meals from NutriQuick, of which I am a co-owner. I usually have oats for breakfast, three of those meals and I might have a protein bar as well during the day.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I wouldn’t be a big crisps or takeaway guy, but sweets. And going for meals with my wife.

How do you relax?

Going to see a film at the cinema. It hits my guilty pleasure of the sweets, the popcorn and the ice cream. And playing the saxophone. If I can’t play it, I know I am too busy.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Paddy Christie was an inspiration for me growing up. A massive hero for me is Katie Taylor. She’s a pioneer. She’s the sportsperson I’d want [my children] to look up to.

What is your favourite smell?

We have lavender outside our house. In the summertime, it smells amazing.

When was the last time you cried?

A month ago. I’d have no shame saying I get emotional. I am a human being as much as I am a man. Working in Mountjoy, I get triggered with prisoners. I get emotional - because those guys have similar experiences to what my brother had.

What traits do you least like in others?

Selfishness and meanness.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

When I was playing sport, I was an aggressive player, and even when I was trying to help other players, even compliment them, there was a certain aggressiveness. People always thought I was giving out.

What quote inspires you?

‘This could be your last.’