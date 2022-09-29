Here’s how to get a free cholesterol check next week – and why you should

Television presenter and radio host Lucy Kennedy is fronting the campaign and will broadcast herself availing of the free cholesterol test live on her Instagram next Friday
Lucy Kennedy: I am 46 and I’ve never had my cholesterol checked. Picture Andres Poveda

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 16:00
Nicole Glennon

Free cholesterol tests will be available nationwide next Friday, October 7.

The tests will be available in selected Hickeys and AllCare pharmacies across the country as part of a Benecol campaign, with home tests also available free of charge.

The What’s Your Number? campaign, which was launched on World Heart Day, aims to raise awareness of the issue of high cholesterol which can contribute to coronary heart disease if left untreated. High cholesterol affects 60% of Irish adults.

Television presenter and radio host Lucy Kennedy is fronting the campaign and will broadcast herself availing of the free cholesterol test live on her Instagram next Friday. 

“I am 46 and I’ve never had my cholesterol checked,” she admitted today.

"I have no idea what my cholesterol [levels] are like... I’ve been floating through life oblivious. I am fronting this campaign because it is really important to know your cholesterol level.” 

"Often we want to ignore things, especially if we’re afraid that the answer might not be what we want, but with cholesterol, it's very much something that you can take into your own hands and do something about.” 

According to the HSE, high cholesterol does not cause symptoms and you can only find out if you have it from a blood test.

But while cholesterol may not show any obvious outward symptoms, too much of it can block your blood vessels and make you more likely to have heart problems or a stroke.

You can book an appointment in your local pharmacy or order a free testing kit via: Benecol.ie/whatsyournumber.

