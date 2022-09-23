Stephanie Roche: 'I’ve seen some amazing places but there’s no place like home'

Earlier this year, Irish footballer Stephanie Roche married her partner of 15 years, fellow footballer Dean Zambra — and has been on the go ever since.

When I ask how life is, Stephanie says: “Busy. Working away and playing football. Dean and I got married in June so we had the wedding, and it’s been back to reality straight away.”

Since tying the knot, the newlyweds haven’t had much time off with Stephanie in London for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 not long after their wedding.

Her new husband was able to join her for a couple of days, but plans are in motion for a honeymoon later this year somewhere a little more exotic, like Thailand.

The pair, who live in Dublin, have been together since they were 18 and following the well-deserved breakaway, next on the list is to finally get their own house.

“We’ve both put football first throughout our whole careers and are still doing that, but the aim is to try and be able to buy a house,” says 33-year-old Stephanie.

“We’re hoping that if we can work hard enough and try and do our best, we’ll be able to afford something in the near future.”

Irish international footballer Stephanie Roche recently launched the Just Eats Hits the Spot Challenge.

What shape are you currently in?

I think I’m in a good place at the moment. I’m happy in my life. We got married, we’re both working really hard at the moment and busy with work and football but I think, in general, I’m physically fit and mentally in a very good place.

Do you have a morning routine?

I get up early in the morning and usually have a morning smoothie with a bit of protein and then I have my vitamins — magnesium and zinc, vitamin D — it depends on what I feel I need in the morning. Then I’ll have a nice breakfast. If I have time in the morning, I’ll chill out for an hour and then get a gym session in.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

As an athlete, you have to make sure you look after your body and give it the fuel it needs to get you through the games, so I try to be as healthy as I can.

For me, it’s about eating at the right time of the day. Sometimes when I skip breakfast, [it drains me] for the whole day, so the most important thing is to make sure I have breakfast in the morning — something to fuel me going forward throughout the day.

How do you relax?

Dean’s and my training schedules usually clash, so the evening time is when we get to see each other. We usually just watch Netflix and have a bite to eat and chill out for the evening or if we have the time, we’ll go to the cinema, which we love.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Roy Keane is probably someone I’ve looked up to my whole life. I was at an event last week and he was one of the guests, so I got to have lunch with him which was absolutely crazy. I was looking across the table at times thinking: ‘This is madness’.

I always used to say that I’d love to have Roy Keane, Alex Ferguson and maybe Katie Taylor over for dinner. I’d love to listen to the conversation between Alex Ferguson and Keane.

What is your favourite smell?

My wedding perfume — Marc Jacobs Daisy. It brings back memories of the day.

When was the last time you cried?

Football can be quite emotional at times, especially when you get bad news but the most recent would probably be my wedding day during Dean’s speech. He spoke about my friends the way I would speak about them which was nice because I didn’t tell him what to say.

What would cheer your day up?

Seeing my nieces and nephews. Football is a huge part of my life and if we lose a match and I’m in really bad form, if my niece or nephew came in, I’d be immediately in good form.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

It has to be Ireland. I’ve been lucky enough to travel around the world with football, I’ve seen some amazing places but, for me, there’s no place like Ireland. There’s no place like home. I sound like bleedin’ Dorothy here.