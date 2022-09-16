Fair City’s Adam Karim: 'I believe in perfection and that can often drive me a bit crazy'

Adam Karim, who plays Fair City character Alex Petrosian, has been on the show for almost six years. Being on set, and part of the soap opera world is now second nature to the 21-year-old.

“I started when I was 15, and obviously it was very daunting but at the same time exciting, so it’s great,” he says.

But despite 7.30am call times, and plenty of hard work ahead of Fair City’s 33rd anniversary, the Tallaght man describes himself as a pretty relaxed person, and is a big advocate for regular exercise.

“I try to keep it all relatively low stress, and I definitely find that the gym helps keep me relaxed in general.

“Probably because I have no energy left, to be honest,” he laughs.

From a young age, he has been involved in sports, from hurling to kickboxing and MMA and, in the past four years, he has started to get into the gym — or “gymming”, as he says.

“I think everybody needs to do something — something they enjoy — whether it’s running, swimming, tennis — anything.”

Fair City celebrates its 33rd anniversary this weekend, airing on Sunday at 8pm on RTÉ One.

What shape are you currently in?

Physically, I’m in pretty good shape, so mentally I’m in pretty good shape too. Exercise is a big thing for me — it keeps me mentally and physically stable.

Do you have a morning routine?

I start with water — it’s crucial. And then I have a shower and get a coffee into me.

Adam Karim as Alex and Dearbhla, played by Maria Oaxley Boardman

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I think it’s very important that we eat whole, minimally processed foods. Maybe there is a time and place for some junk food, but not for me. I never feel good after it, so I don’t eat it ever. Everything I would eat would be healthy, or as healthy as possible.

I do have a takeaway that I go to, but it’s healthy as well. It’s Persian grill food, so it’s things like kebabs and stuff. That would be about the only takeaway I would have.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I have plenty of pleasures, but none of them is guilty because if it’s guilty, what’s the joy in it?

But if I had to, give one guilty pleasure... I like a lot of ’90s R&B, the Beyoncé-type stuff. Some people would say it’s a guilty [pleasure], but I’m like, ‘Nah’.

What would keep you awake at night?

Knowing that I haven’t done my best in whatever I’m doing.

It’s important to me that I do my best, and the truth is only we know when we have done our best.

What is your favourite smell?

Probably homemade curry. Real curry. Cooking is a big thing for me but curries and stuff, especially when you’re not the one cooking, everything smells better. It’s like aromatherapy.

What traits do you least like in others?

Above all, jealousy and envy. I think they’re probably the most harmful as well.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I can’t say I dislike it, but I believe in the idea of perfection, and that can often drive you a bit crazy because you want something to be perfect and if it’s not, it ends up eating at you.

It’s probably my favourite trait about myself, and in many ways my least favourite trait.

When was the last time you cried?

The last time I cried was about something, where I know I didn’t do my best. It was a situation where I know I could have done better, and I was upset about it.

Do you pray?

Yes, I do. Prayer is a big part of my life. I pray twice daily.

What would cheer your day up?

Anything performance-related, particularly music. Music is a massive thing for me. And prayer as well. What gives me the most sustained happiness is most certainly prayer.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

My mother, who is still with me, thank God. And my grandfather, who is deceased — he died in 2013. And then Michael Jackson.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Wherever I am. I’m just happy to be here. The only time is the present.

We can’t think about where we were in the past, or where we want to be in the future.