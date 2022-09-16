Fair City’s Adam Karim: 'I believe in perfection and that can often drive me a bit crazy'

“I started when I was 15, and obviously it was very daunting but at the same time exciting, so it’s great,” he says.
But despite 7.30am call times, and plenty of hard work ahead of Fair City’s 33rd anniversary, the Tallaght man describes himself as a pretty relaxed person, and is a big advocate for regular exercise.
“I try to keep it all relatively low stress, and I definitely find that the gym helps keep me relaxed in general.
“Probably because I have no energy left, to be honest,” he laughs.
From a young age, he has been involved in sports, from hurling to kickboxing and MMA and, in the past four years, he has started to get into the gym — or “gymming”, as he says.
“I think everybody needs to do something — something they enjoy — whether it’s running, swimming, tennis — anything.”
- Fair City celebrates its 33rd anniversary this weekend, airing on Sunday at 8pm on RTÉ One.
Physically, I’m in pretty good shape, so mentally I’m in pretty good shape too. Exercise is a big thing for me — it keeps me mentally and physically stable.
I start with water — it’s crucial. And then I have a shower and get a coffee into me.
I think it’s very important that we eat whole, minimally processed foods. Maybe there is a time and place for some junk food, but not for me. I never feel good after it, so I don’t eat it ever. Everything I would eat would be healthy, or as healthy as possible.
I do have a takeaway that I go to, but it’s healthy as well. It’s Persian grill food, so it’s things like kebabs and stuff. That would be about the only takeaway I would have.
I have plenty of pleasures, but none of them is guilty because if it’s guilty, what’s the joy in it?
But if I had to, give one guilty pleasure... I like a lot of ’90s R&B, the Beyoncé-type stuff. Some people would say it’s a guilty [pleasure], but I’m like, ‘Nah’.
Knowing that I haven’t done my best in whatever I’m doing.
It’s important to me that I do my best, and the truth is only we know when we have done our best.
Probably homemade curry. Real curry. Cooking is a big thing for me but curries and stuff, especially when you’re not the one cooking, everything smells better. It’s like aromatherapy.
Above all, jealousy and envy. I think they’re probably the most harmful as well.
I can’t say I dislike it, but I believe in the idea of perfection, and that can often drive you a bit crazy because you want something to be perfect and if it’s not, it ends up eating at you.
It’s probably my favourite trait about myself, and in many ways my least favourite trait.
The last time I cried was about something, where I know I didn’t do my best. It was a situation where I know I could have done better, and I was upset about it.
Yes, I do. Prayer is a big part of my life. I pray twice daily.
Anything performance-related, particularly music. Music is a massive thing for me. And prayer as well. What gives me the most sustained happiness is most certainly prayer.
My mother, who is still with me, thank God. And my grandfather, who is deceased — he died in 2013. And then Michael Jackson.
Wherever I am. I’m just happy to be here. The only time is the present.
We can’t think about where we were in the past, or where we want to be in the future.