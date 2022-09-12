'Revenge porn' is a victim-blaming term, time to change it

“I got out of the shower one night and was standing naked, brushing my teeth over the sink and I heard the camera sound on his phone. I turned around and he was holding his phone up as if taking a pic of me.”

I’m talking to a survivor of image-based sexual abuse, who identifies herself as Lady J. She prefers to remain anonymous as the perpetrator of her abuse is currently awaiting trial for a firearms charge. In July, the same man who threatened her with the distribution of her images and who filmed her without consent was released after serving 4.5 months of a 9-month sentence.

Lady J was in a relationship with this man for two years, which over time became a masterclass in coercive control.

“It’s like I’ve been inside a horror movie for the last five years,” she says, talking about the incessant stalking and harassment that led her to change her hair colour, her job, her car, and even her home.

"Revenge porn is a misleading term, she says, as it implies she “knowingly made porn” with the perpetrator.

“The images he took were embarrassing — me bent over a sink with all my rolls of fat — they were intended to humiliate me. And the word revenge implies I did something wrong. I didn’t.”

Image-based sexual abuse refers to the non-consensual sharing or the threat to share intimate images without permission. The Government of Ireland defines an intimate image as any type of image of a person who is naked or engaged in a sexual act. It also includes any image claiming to be of an intimate part of a person’s body or an image of underwear covering that part of their body.

Outreach Co-ordinator at Active* Consent, Dr Caroline West says:

"Revenge porn is an outdated, salacious term and doesn't fully capture the severity of the offence and implies blame should be focused on the victim. The act is not about sex, it is about power and violence. Porn implies a connection to similar content that we see on porn sites, which isn't the case here as the person did not consent to the sharing of this image, work in porn as a career, or even agree to the acts depicted, as sometimes the content is filmed without consent or depicts rape."

We should be using the term image-based sexual abuse (IBSA), says West which is far more comprehensive.

"IBSA is a more accurate reflection of what is actually happening, the use of intimate images to cause deliberate harm to a person against their will.

"IBSA is a violation of bodily autonomy, privacy, consent, and boundaries, so it can have the same impact as other forms of sexual violence. These effects can include mental health issues such as stress, depression, PTSD, and more."

Outreach co-ordinator at Active* Consent and relationship expert, Dr Caroline West.

Coco’s Law and criminalisation

Prior to 2020, the distribution of such images was not a criminal activity. Coco’s Law, brought into effect in February 2021 made posting and sharing intimate images a criminal offence on two counts — intent to harm and distribution without intent to harm. The Department of Justice released a statement in March of this year, confirming 28 prosecutions under this law. An Garda Síochána recently partnered with hotline.ie so anyone experiencing this could report this crime.

Olga Cronin is the Policy Officer of Surveillance and Human Rights at the non-profit organisation, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties. ICCL campaigned for many years before the introduction of Coco’s Law for the criminalisation of sharing intimate images.

“It was also calling for an expansion of legal aid to ensure that people could take their cases when their rights were violated in that way. There was basically a gap in the law, which ICCL believed was unacceptable."

The new law does “address this gap”, says Ms Cronin.

The new definition of intimate images includes “deep fakes”, says Ms Cronin, and should be punishable by fines or jail time.

“It is a particularly insidious form of harassment and it is gendered, with women being the majority of people experiencing it. The harms caused by this can be devastating and extremely grave, particularly for a person's mental health.”

Lauren

Lauren Dooley (27) is a non-binary bisexual person from Offaly who works in publishing in London. They were exploring their sexuality when they received a message on a dating app from a previous partner, saying he saw their picture on a swingers' website.

“At first, I didn't really understand what was going on. There was a pic of me with my face fully visible. And a subsequent nude. It was clear that it was uploaded by a guy I previously hooked up with. He gave my name and my age.”

Lauren reported the image straight away, as did the man who initially noticed it on the site. Lauren blocked him immediately but didn’t take the situation to the police out of internalised shame and fear.

“I'll never feel comfortable talking about this in court or with the police. I don't know how I would feel after something like that happened and I had to sit in the garda station with a bunch of men picking apart my story.”

Far-reaching consequences

Lauren believes that pornography is damaging men’s relationship with sex, normalising “rape fantasies” in casual relationships without determining consensual boundaries.

“You come across a lot of men who see these things acted out in porn and think that it's okay to do — even if it's quite violent.”

Rather than educate women and girls on how to avoid experiencing image-based sexual abuse, we need to re-educate the potential perpetrators.

“This language is just enabling rape culture. It’s saying that the fault lies within the survivor.”

The consequences of this abuse are enduring, says Lauren, and they are still dealing with some of the repercussions today.

“I had developed anxiety, I had PTSD, I became an alcoholic. Luckily, I can talk about this now because I'm in recovery. But it's quite a lonely thing to experience.

“After five or six years, I was ready to tell my story. And it was liberating, but exhausting. At the same time, it was quite traumatic, because then I had a lot of people I knew telling their stories.”

Lauren was glad they opened up but they found it difficult “seeing all these people that also shared this pain".

Legal issues

The issue of image-based sexual abuse is becoming an issue for parents and children, says Jody Cantillon, Solicitor and Partner in the Litigation at Cantillons Solicitors in Cork. Mr Cantillon has been contacted on several occasions by parents whose teenage child may have broken off a relationship and the images or videos they shared with their ex-partner are re-distributed without consent. Not only is this an egregious act, says Mr Cantillon, but what many teenagers don’t realise is that distributing images of under-18s is child pornography. “This is a criminal matter,” says Mr Cantillon, and it may be necessary to report the matter to the Gardai.

In certain instances, Mr Cantillon encourages parents to contact the parents of the other child to see can the matter be resolved.

“The next step, if matters cannot be resolved between the parties, would be to go legal, which could involve going to Court and requiring a Court Injunction to direct the person to destroy all the photos or to restrain them from distributing them.

You may have to get a Norwich Pharmacal Order, says Mr Cantillon which compels an internet or website provider to disclose information or documents (such as the identity of the user on a particular website) to the applicant.

“There’s a massive stigma attached to all of this. It’s wrongly placed on the victim.”

Changing the culture

The issue at stake, says Dr Caroline West is not to educate girls and young women not to send nudes, it's to educate the perpetrators of the grave risk sharing without consent can pose for women.

"You can take as many nudes as you want — the issue here is consent in sharing. If someone shares their nudes with you, do not share them. Delete them when the relationship is over. Offer support, not judgement to your friends if they share that this has happened to them.

"Part of doing the work of building a consent culture is examining your own beliefs, about sex, about gender, about misogyny, about what you think are acceptable ways to exist in the world."