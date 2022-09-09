Colm O'Gorman: Baharat chicken with hummus and flatbreads

Baharat is a Middle Eastern spice blend used to season meat, chicken, or fish. This beautiful mix of sweet, smoky, fragrant and tangy spices is sometimes called Lebanese Seven Spice. There are lots of variations out there, each cook will have their own favourite or family recipe, but the basic ingredients are coriander, cumin, cloves, black peppercorns, cardamon, and nutmeg, with either paprika or chilli to bring the heat. Aleppo pepper is a lovely chilli powder to use, but it can be difficult to source, so I often use smoked paprika instead which brings a beautiful smoky flavour to the mix. If you are using Aleppo pepper, use just one tablespoon.

You can buy Lebanese Seven Spice in some Asian supermarkets, but this Baharat recipe is quick and easy to make from scratch. It yields a good quantity which can be stored in an airtight jar for a few months. It is a lovely spice blend to have in your cupboard and works beautifully with any grilled meat, especially lamb. Try it with lamb chops served with yoghurt, cucumber and mint salad and another big bowl of fresh salad. A delicious meal that can be put together in less than thirty minutes for a great mid-week dinner.