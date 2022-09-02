Parkinson's and us: Annmarie O'Connor on the heartwarming week since she shared her story

Last Saturday, in the Irish Examiner Weekend magazine, I shared the story of my recent Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. In being vulnerable with my experience, I hoped it might go some way to helping someone else with theirs. I didn’t anticipate the impact my words would have.

I’m at once humbled by the response and buoyed by the kindness of people. In an age of online feuds and Internet trolls, good news seems hard to come by; it’s by no means obsolete – trust me.

Over the weekend, I read and replied to hundreds of emails, social media comments and direct messages offering support and encouragement – many of them from people with personal experience of Parkinson’s or a family member with the disease.

As a single freelancer, I’m used to walking my own path and often forget to reach out to my community. From invitations to join women’s Parkinson’s groups to individuals offering an ear or advice whenever I need it reminds me that once shared, any experience is a collective one. No one is alone.

Annmarie O'Connor. Picture: Miki Barlok

As I type, my pinkie finger is in a state of non-compliance – rigid, painful and making this deadline a bit more complicated. Thankfully, through my conversations with others, I’ve been introduced to plug-ins and apps that convert speech-to-text for days like these.

A gentleman with Parkinson’s told me about Microsoft Word dictation (which, up to now, I had overlooked) and Nuance Dragon – cloud-hosted AI speech-recognition software. There’s also Rev – automated transcription for Zoom calls and welcome tip thanks to a colleague who recently finished a master’s degree while working and raising kids. Try opting for the paid version, which is said to be better.

Fashion and beauty experts also shared their knowledge of clip-on earrings and lash extensions to help counter the wilfulness of my tremor. A woman, who owns a well-being brand, kindly gifted me a selection of holistic sleep aids: pillow sprays and aromatherapy creams to help with my insomnia.

A private and confidential letter with an anonymous prayer card also found its way to me via the Examiner’s office.

The fact that all these people took the time out of their day to extend their grace and well wishes - through words or deeds - is something for which I’ll always be grateful.

For those struggling with a similar diagnosis, may it smooth your path ahead. Take heart in knowing that people care – even those who don’t know you. It makes the world a less scary place when life feels dark – trust me.