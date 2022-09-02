Lindsay Lohan 'could not have been nicer' say delighted Irish fans who nabbed selfies

Hollywood A lister Lindsay Lohan "could not have been nicer," according to delighted Irish fans who met her in Wicklow town last night.

The Mean Girls star was having a meal in the town's gastro pub The Bridge Tavern on Thursday when she was approached by nine-year-old Abbie Hegarty Dunne for a selfie.

Her mum Sasha Hegarty said they got the heads-up that the star was dining in the gastropub from one of the staff and "couldn’t believe it."

"Abbie didn’t realise who she meant until she remembered she was in Mean Girls and she adores that film,” explained Ms Hegarty.

“She got so excited and kept asking me if I would go over to the actress and ask for a photograph. I said no as I didn’t want to disturb her while she was having a meal with several other people.

Lindsay Lohan

“Then her five-year-old cousin Max said he would go over with Abbie to say hello. So the two of them went over and politely asked her for a photo as they had my mobile phone.”

Ms Hegarty explained that Lohan “could not have been nicer” to the children.

"The actress said that taking a photograph was no problem and suggested they go outside to take a selfie with them. She was so nice to us all. The children were so excited, so much so that Abbie took a while to go to sleep on Thursday night and can’t wait to tell all her school friends about whom she met.”

The Falling for Christmas and The Parent Trap star, who is in Ireland for the next five weeks filming for Netflix movie Irish Mist,also posed for photos with the staff of the gastropub.

Pub staff from The Bridge Tavern grab a picture with Lindsay Lohan

The streaming giant has revealed the storyline revolves around Lohan's character Maddie, whose best friend gets engaged to the love of her life.

Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.

With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realises that her real soulmate is someone else entirely...

Filming will take place over the next five weeks in Dublin, Wicklow and Mayo including Westport and Knock Airport. The film is expected to be released on Netflix next year.

Ahead of filming, which takes place from September 5 to October 14, the Netflix casting team, MovieExtras, is seeking a full-time camera body double to fill in for the New York born actress.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently involved in a very exciting project. A rom-com called ‘Irish Wish’ in Dublin and Wicklow.

“Applicants will need to be residing in Dublin and available Monday to Friday (over the filming period). Acting experience is an advantage as the role requires scenes with main cast members. Women aged 18 years plus, who are 5’4″ in height who are a dress size six to eight.

“[Those interested] must be willing to have hair dyed red for the role if selected”.