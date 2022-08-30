Orlando Bloom enjoys ‘best coffee he ever tasted’ on Cork city break with wife Katy Perry

The A-List couple is in Cork after arriving on a luxury liner
Orlando Bloom enjoying Three Fools Coffee in Cork city. Picture: Ronan Murphy, Twitter

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 17:19
Denise O’Donoghue

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom was spotted out and about in Cork City today and posed for a photo with a fan while on a coffee run.

The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star is in the Rebel County with his wife, singer Katy Perry. He and Ms Perry were on board the new Norwegian Prima cruise liner, which arrived in Cobh this morning on its maiden voyage from Iceland.

Ms Perry performed on the ship and helped to christen the new liner, describing herself as its ‘godmother’ on social media.

The couple disembarked in Cobh early this morning and Mr Bloom was seen in Cork city centre a few hours later. 

After such an early start, the actor was, unsurprisingly, stopping for coffee when he agreed to pose for a photo with Ronan Murphy.

 

Mr Murphy said the A-Lister said the brew from Three Fools on Grand Parade was “the best coffee he ever tasted”.

Bloom and Perry started dating in 2016 and share a two-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Lifestyle
