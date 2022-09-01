Diary of an Irish Teacher: 'The school uniform debate is the odd red sock of the news cycle'

Ireland’s news cycle has me in a spin — particularly when it comes to education.

The same worn-out topics twirl around my eardrums at the same time every year. Identical points get floated, along with the usual tumble of objections. Then we happily forget about it — until it re-surfaces the following year.

Rinse. Spin. Repeat.

This is especially true when it comes to the topic of school uniforms. The cost of uniform debate is like the odd red sock of the education news cycle. It bleeds into every conversation but never changes. And it’s annoying.

So, this is the one and only time I’m going to discuss uniforms in my column.

I’m the first to criticise the department of education on its hands-off approach, but on the point of uniforms they couldn’t be clearer. Below is a circular from 2017. Five years ago. Please read it carefully and bring it with you to your school. Bring it to your board of management. Bring it to your parent council. Demand a change of policy. So that we can all move on.

School authorities should adopt the following principles of cost-effective practice which will put a greater emphasis on reducing the cost of school uniforms and other costs:

(a) All elements of a school uniform should be purchasable from various stores;

(b) Only “iron on” or “sew on” crests should be used;

(c) Wherever possible, generic rather than branded items should be specified;

(d) Provide parents with a list of all required items and indicate the likely costs of these required items at best value stores;

(e) Provide a book rental scheme;

(f) Phase out, between now and September 2018, the use of workbooks that cannot be reused;

(g) Where an exclusive supply arrangement applies, it should be tendered for regularly.

Barnardos’ Back to School survey 2022 concludes that “the majority of parents are worried about meeting back to school costs this year and most will find it harder as a result of recent cost of living increases.”

Their top finding is truly staggering: The basic cost of sending a child to school in 2022 remains substantial across primary and secondary: the average cost of the basics needed for a fourth-class pupil is €424; a first-year pupil is €814, and a fifth-year pupil is €722.

We are letting this happen by not demanding change from boards of management in schools.

Families I speak with tell me they’ve gone and spent about €200 on each of their children’s uniforms, including school-specific outdoor coats at €65 a pop. They report that their children can receive detention for failing to wear the said coat in favour of a "civilian" one.

Wearing your own coat outside, on your way to any given destination, should never be a punishable act.

One Cork school stipulates that if generic clothing is ever worn by a student “A note must be provided explaining the reason why they are unable to wear the official school tracksuit top or bottom and this note must be signed by the class teacher.” What’s going on? Seriously!

I genuinely don’t care if people think uniforms are a good idea. If a school has a uniform, there is no reason to disallow generic items with iron-on crests, generic coats, and generic shoes of any colour. Traditional, uniquely-branded uniforms are outdated and unaffordable and should be phased out gradually, allowing existing clothes to be passed on to younger siblings. A school-specific T-shirt for example costs around €15. An ethically-sourced cheaper option is certainly available.

The world has changed since my mother was forced to buy a gilet as well as a sleeved coat for me to even get through the door of my secondary. Schools need to reflect that societal and cultural change. Few workers now dress formally; branded school coats and blazers are anachronistic.

Uniforms are perfectly fine up to a point. That point ends if they are not cheap, comfortable, non-gendered, and easy to find.

And one last thing. Most schools also demand a "natural" hair colour. Well, I’m 42, and every three months or so I dye my roots. Should I declare myself to every board of management across Irish schools? Well, I’ll be dragging many of my colleagues along with me.

I’m telling you the moment I hear the uniform topic start up in August 2023, I’m leaving the room or switching on a bit of 'What’s Going On' by Marvin Gaye.

“Who are they to judge us, simply ’cause our hair is long.” Only his kind of honey-toned wisdom and class can drown out such spin.