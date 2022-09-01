Savvy shopper: Playing hardball can soften the blow of shopping online

In relationships, we are often told to play hard to get but the same can be said for shopping. It can often be the case that you will get offered discounts by companies if you play hardball. On some shopping sites if you log into your account and add items to your shopping cart, and leave before making a purchase you may be sent a reminder after a few days with a discount code to encourage you to come back and complete your purchase. It can be handy if you are not in a rush to buy the items. It is the same for subscriptions. If you say you would like to cancel a subscription the company will often offer you a good discount to keep you subscribed to their service.

