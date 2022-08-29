Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’

It marks the latest appearance by the actor in an apparent comeback into the public sphere, following his victory in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit against former partner Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’

Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’ (PA)

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 08:09
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Johnny Depp made a series of strange, surprise appearances at the 2022 MTV VMAs as the channel’s famous mascot, the Moon Man.

Floating above the stage in a projection, he was heard to say “I needed the work” as the annual ceremony was opened.

It marks the latest appearance by the actor in an apparent comeback into the public sphere, following his victory in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit against former partner Amber Heard.

In subsequent virtual appearances at the VMAs he declared that he is available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything.

“Oh, I’m also a dentist,” he added.

It was recently announced that Depp is set to direct his first feature film in 25 years with Modi, about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

It comes just months after Johnny Depp’s victory in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit against former partner Amber Heard (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The announcement came a week after Depp confirmed his first starring role since claiming victory in his now infamous legal battle in Fairfax County, Virginia, earlier this year.

He will appear in the film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by French company Why Not Productions.

While awaiting the verdict in the trial, Depp made several appearances alongside musician Jeff Beck in the UK, at venues in London, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Read More

Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights

More in this section

2018 Investec Derby Festival - Ladies Day - Epsom Downs Racecourse ‘It was a joke that didn’t land:’ Vogue Williams responds to criticism after plane incident
The Weekly Quiz: The Rose of Tralee, fizzy faves, Cork punks The Weekly Quiz: The Rose of Tralee, fizzy faves, Cork punks
School bus School is back — but how do we get there? Parents 'frustrated' by lack of bus places 
VMAsDeppPlace: UK
<p>Taylor Swift made the surprise announcement at the 2022 MTV VMAs in New Jersey</p>

Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices