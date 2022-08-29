Charlie Bird 'really stuggling' as he prepares for major milestone 

Charlie Bird has said that he is “really struggling” as he prepares to mark his 73rd birthday next month — a milestone he never thought he would make.

The former journalist and broadcaster was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and recently donated over €3 million to charity following the success of Climb with Charlie. The initiative saw the 72-year-old climb Croagh Patrick while people across the country took on similar climbs for the occasion.

Ahead of his birthday next week, the journalist said he is “really struggling” at the moment, admitting that this time one year ago, he did not think he would see the milestone.

“I am really struggling at present and emotionally. This time last year I didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday but just over a week to go I will,” he said in a tweet.

“Roll on Christmas and Brucie thanks everyone the love is amazing," he added.

I want to thank everyone for extending the hand of friendship. I am really struggling at present and emotionally. This time last year I didn’t think I would make my 73rd Birthday but just over a week to go I will. Roll on Christmas and Brucie thanks everyone the love is amazing. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) August 28, 2022

The former RTÉ news correspondent also thanked those who have been “extending the hand of friendship”.

In a tweet last weekend, he noted how while on a break away, he and his wife Claire and much loved-dog Tiger had been shown kindness by strangers that moved him to tears.

“Sometimes I wish I had a camera with me. Claire and Tiger and I are taking a break and everywhere I go the kindness I am being shown by strangers is amazing, sometimes I end up crying but they are tears of joy,” he said.

Following Climb with Charlie, Mr Bird donated a total of over €3.3 million to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.