Charlie Bird 'really stuggling' as he prepares for major milestone 

The former journalist and broadcaster will celebrate his 73rd birthday next week 
Charlie Bird 'really stuggling' as he prepares for major milestone 

'This time last year I didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday'

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 09:03
Maeve Lee

Charlie Bird has said that he is “really struggling” as he prepares to mark his 73rd birthday next month — a milestone he never thought he would make.

The former journalist and broadcaster was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and recently donated over €3 million to charity following the success of Climb with Charlie. The initiative saw the 72-year-old climb Croagh Patrick while people across the country took on similar climbs for the occasion.

Ahead of his birthday next week, the journalist said he is “really struggling” at the moment, admitting that this time one year ago, he did not think he would see the milestone.

“I am really struggling at present and emotionally. This time last year I didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday but just over a week to go I will,” he said in a tweet.

“Roll on Christmas and Brucie thanks everyone the love is amazing," he added.

The former RTÉ news correspondent also thanked those who have been “extending the hand of friendship”.

In a tweet last weekend, he noted how while on a break away, he and his wife Claire and much loved-dog Tiger had been shown kindness by strangers that moved him to tears.

“Sometimes I wish I had a camera with me. Claire and Tiger and I are taking a break and everywhere I go the kindness I am being shown by strangers is amazing, sometimes I end up crying but they are tears of joy,” he said.

Following Climb with Charlie, Mr Bird donated a total of over €3.3 million to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.

Read More

Charlie Bird to launch book commemorating Croagh Patrick climb in Westport 

More in this section

Johnny Depp in the UK Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’
MTV Video Music Awards 2022 - Arrivals - New Jersey Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights
Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals ‘It was a joke that didn’t land:’ Vogue Williams responds to criticism after plane incident
Climb With CharliePerson: Charlie Bird
<p>Pippa O'Connor Ormond: People go through the worst hardship to try and get pregnant, to have babies</p>

'I was embarrassed': Pippa O'Connor Ormond opens up about suffering a miscarriage  

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices