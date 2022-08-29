'I was embarrassed': Pippa O'Connor Ormond opens up about suffering a miscarriage  

The mum of three, who welcomed baby Billy in October of last year, opened up about the heartache of suffering a miscarriage during the pandemic 
Pippa O'Connor Ormond: People go through the worst hardship to try and get pregnant, to have babies

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 09:12
Nicole Glennon

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has opened up about feeling "embarrassed" after suffering a miscarriage prior to falling pregnant with her third son, Billy. 

The mum of three, who welcomed baby Billy in October of last year, opened up about the heartache of suffering a miscarriage during the pandemic on Georgie Crawford's podcast, The Good Glow, on Sunday.

O'Connor Ormond, who is also a mum to eight-year-old Ollie and five-year-old Louis, said the experience "knocked her for six" 

Speaking on The Good Glow, the influencer and businesswoman said she was ten weeks pregnant at the time of the miscarriage and "had never been through anything like that before".

Pippa O'Connor Ormond with baby Billy for VIP Magazine Picture: Lili Forberg
"The first two times I got pregnant it happened easily and then after Louis it didn't happen. It didn't happen for five years."

Pippa said herself and husband Brian Ormond were "content" with their two boys, but then she got pregnant out of the blue.

Recalling the day she went for her second scan and found out her baby had no heartbeat, Pippa said she knew immediately by the nurse's face something was wrong. 

"She told me 'I'll be back in just a minute' and I thought 'Jesus Christ, don't say this to me'.

"Then she brought the doctor in and she just said 'Pippa I'm really sorry there's no heartbeat'."

The 37-year-old began to cry as she attempted to talk host Georgie Crawford through the experience.

"I was just... I was just so floored. 

"My initial reaction was 'Okay that's fine' and I was like literally putting my coat on to go to the door and she was calling me back."

The mum-of-three said she remembers saying "I am grand honestly, it's totally fine." 

"I don't even think I was crying," she shared. 

'I was embarrassed' 

Apologising for becoming emotional, the Poco by Pippa founder went on to admit how she felt "stupid" for thinking everything would be okay.

"You kind of think... you can't have it all?" she shared. 

"I was embarrassed," she admitted,  "I don't know why I was embarrassed." 

"I felt like I was wasting [the nurse's] time. I couldn't wait to get out of there.

"I thought 'Of course, something bad was going to happen. You have two kids. Don't be such a stupid b****'. 

I was almost punishing myself straight away.

Speaking about sharing the experience with her 425,000 followers on Instagram, Pippa said didn't want to announce her pregnancy and for it to look like 'Here we go again, lucky us'.

Pippa O'Connor Ormond with husband Brian and kids Ollie, Louis and Billy
"I just felt like I wasn't being true or honest," she said. 

"I thought it was important to say it and I'm glad I did."

The mum-of-three admitted she isn't sure she would have been able to share that she had suffered a miscarriage publicly, had it not been for the fact she had fallen pregnant again so soon afterwards.

She said she was also "so mindful" of the number of struggles women go through.

"People go through the worst hardship to try and get pregnant, to have babies. I kind of felt like, 'maybe don't say that. You have two kids. Don't insult other people by saying poor me, I've had a miscarriage."

"I really battled with should I say it or should I not." 

