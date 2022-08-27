‘It was a joke that didn’t land:’ Vogue Williams responds to criticism after plane incident

Vogue Williams has responded to the wave of criticism she faced after asking a man to swap seats to accommodate her family on a flight home from Gibraltar.

The TV presenter described the incident on her podcast with husband Spencer Matthews, Spencer & Vogue, last week.

“I was sitting in an aisle of three, I had booked the wrong seat on the other aisle. And then Spenny and the kids were in the other seat.”

“So they were in the aisle seat and middle seat so we were almost in an aisle of five,” she explained.

“The guy was sitting in the aisle seat and Spencer was like ‘Would you mind doing window instead of aisle so we can be all together.’

“And he was like ‘Yes Spencer, I would mind.'”

The mother-of-three said her and Matthews initially responded by saying “oh, okay dude, that’s okay,” but when the mam realised he was being an asshole and saw her with the newborn baby he said he would swap seats.

Vogue Williams with son Otto

“Then the air hostess came down and I asked her ‘Would you have another aisle seat for this f***ing particular piece of s*** over here," she said.

The TV presenter’s comments led to a wave of criticism, and a discussion about whether it is appropriate for other passengers to have to make accommodations and give up pre-booked seats for families travelling on public transport together.

Addressing the backlash on her Instagram today, Williams posted some cruel comments she had received in DMs about her baby son Otto, and said “enough of this.”

“It was a joke that definitely didn’t land," she said simply.

The pair didn’t address the incident on this week’s episode of the podcast.