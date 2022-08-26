Seán Moncrieff becomes grandfather as social media star daughter Keelin gives birth 

Seán Moncrieff becomes grandfather as social media star daughter Keelin gives birth 

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 11:30
Nicole Glennon

There's some lovely baby news this morning.

Seán Moncrieff has become a grandfather for the first time as his daughter Keelin, a popular creator on social media, has given birth to a baby girl.

Seán Moncrieff pictured in 2015 with his daughters Ellie, Keelin, and Saoirse. Picture: Barry Cronin

Keelin Moncrief, who goes by the monkier Kee Mon on her social media platforms, has been sharing her pregnacy journey with followers throughout.

Yesterday, the Same but Different podcaster, shared a snap with followers from a car on the way to the hospital captioned "I'm in labour everyone."

The 23-year-old documented her experience in the labour ward online, from the stages of dilation to her pain levels, and finally, her daughter latching on for the first time.

A screenshot from Keelin's Instagram stories
A screenshot from Keelin's Instagram stories

Speaking about the pain she was experiencing, Keelin said she was "roaring with pain I couldn't even open my eyes in the early labour ward with women getting their inductions."

She said she was "delighted' when she got her epidural.

Concluding her Instagram stories for the day, she said she didn't like staying in the labour ward as she missed her partner Jason and "missy moo."

