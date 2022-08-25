Secret Cyclist: 'Won't somebody please think of the children?'

Construction started earlier this year on a €62m project to improve water mains, install segregated cycle lanes, and deliver bus priority infrastructure along a 2.7km route in Fairview, Dublin.

Projects like this are not uncommon in any city in the world, as we race to make our urban areas safer for people walking and cycling and try to encourage more people to take public transport. What really caught my eye about this project when it was in the news recently (it’s rarely been out of the news, to be honest, in recent months) was that the project design started in 2012. It took ten years from when the project was first announced until construction started. If a child was in primary school when the project was first announced, they were doing the Junior Cert when the first public consultation was opened. By the time the construction started, they would be in the second year of their college course or apprenticeship. They’ll be in their mid-twenties before the project is complete. Did anyone think to ask the 10-year-olds living locally to participate in the public consultation, especially since they’ll be some of the first people to cycle here in their 20s?

Other schemes have been delivered in shorter time frames for sure. What’s remarkable about public consultation and the debate about new cycle projects is how children seem to be side-lined. Residents and business owners are often deemed to be the most important voices. Then people who live in the general area, followed by advocacy groups and representative groups. But children, where do they fit in?

Have you ever seen a councillor walk into a school to hear the views of a new cycle project from the people who may want to use it? Do councils publish plans that are in plain English and can be easily understood? Do journalists and editors seek the views of people under 18 when writing up stories about new cycle paths?

Perhaps I too have been guilty of this in the Secret Cyclist column. Accordingly, this week I’ve handed the reins over to some younger people who cycle. Their views are as important as mine. Their experiences matter as much as yours.

Saoirse (7), Dublin

"I cycle to school, GAA training, to visit my relatives and friends, and to the shops. I also love cycling on my holidays."

When asked what she would like people to know about cycling, Saoirse replied "it’s faster than cars!"

Saoirse sees herself cycling when she is older too, ‘When I’m older I still wouldn’t want to get stuck in traffic.’

Bobby Collins (13), Limerick

"I cycle to school every day and to training, and to meet my friends during the summer holidays."

"I want people to know that it’s fun and it's quick."

Bobby is certain about one thing when he is older, "I will keep cycling — of course’.

Zoe Collins (11), Limerick

"I cycle to school and to some training that’s near my house."

"I want people to know that cycling is faster than walking and it's easy and not hard to travel a long distance if you take it slowly."

"I will definitely cycle when I’m older — when I go to secondary school next year."

Eoghan O'Connell (13), Galway

"I cycle every day to and from school and every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday to training."

"Cycling is a much more efficient beneficial and eco-friendly way to get around town. I really enjoy cycling because I feel much more in control. I love the fresh air and even if it’s raining, I much prefer it to driving."

"I have just come back from my holidays in île de Rè with my friends and there they have set up cycleways all along every road and there are cycle tracks to and from every town. We rented bikes and cycled all over the island independently, safely, daily. Everyone was on their bikes and the cars prioritised the bikes. Why can't we do that in Galway?"

"When I’m older hopefully I can make it my principal mode of travel because as I've said before I enjoy it a lot more."

Molly O’Connell (10), Galway

"I cycle to and from school every day. I also cycle into town and to the beach.

"Cycling is a much more beautiful and eco-friendly way to travel. I really want to be able to cycle freely around town. It would be much nicer if the cars weren't so close to me.

"Speaking of cars being too close, once me and my dad were cycling up St Mary's Road and a car brushed off my shoulder and I almost fell off my bike. I just hope that doesn't happen again to me or anyone else.

"I have been cheerleading and cycling for the Galway Urban Greenway since I was 6 years old. On every cycle, I have loads of craic with my friends and family but we still don't have a greenway. I was soo sad and angry when the cycleway [in Salthill] was voted down.

"I’ll definitely cycle when I’m older, 100%. Because I want my kids (if I have kids) to have the opportunity to cycle freely with me."

This column marks the final Secret Cyclist piece for 2022. Thanks to everyone who contributed to the topics we discussed this year, especially this week!