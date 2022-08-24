Here's why this year's Rose of Tralee will not be getting a tiara

'You don't need a tiara to be a winner'
Rachel Duffy will not be sporting a tiara after being named the 2022 Rose of Tralee. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 11:23
Denise O’Donoghue

For generations, we have watched one woman crowned Rose of Tralee out of a host of international competitors each year. However, this year you might have noticed something different about the reigning Rose, Rachel Duffy from Westmeath: she isn't wearing a tiara.

Lead sponsor Tipperary Crystal in previous years provided a bespoke tiara for the winner but this year Ms Duffy's head was unadorned.

It didn't go unnoticed last night, with people posting on Twitter to ask where the iconic tiara was and whether it was lying forgotten backstage.

2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinead Flanagan wearing her tiara in the Dome three years ago
2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinead Flanagan wearing her tiara in the Dome three years ago

Jerry O'Sullivan of Radio Kerry revealed on social media that the tiara wasn't forgotten about. Instead, it was a conscious choice based on public feedback.

"People on social media are losing their lives over the no tiara thing last night," he said.

"Why no tiara? Last year the Rose of Tralee International Festival conducted a survey among the public about their views of the event. 

"Feedback indicated the public wanted to move away from the visual pageantry elements of the event, such as the tiara, and to move with the times.

It was a conscious decision NOT to have a tiara."

Rachel Duffy has also spoken about the decision, telling Radio Kerry it is an important statement for young girls watching the Rose of Tralee.

"For all the young girls out there, it's about developing self-confidence and being okay with being yourself. You don't need a tiara to be a winner," she said.

