Consumer Corner: Energy-efficient tips to winter-proof your home

The summer is starting to come to an end now and the sounds of back to school and reality are ringing in the air. We have enjoyed some lovely weather this summer but there’s no avoiding the fact that the colder days are coming.

Accompanying that drop in temperature, a rise in the price of energy bills is expected. However, there are things we can do now to start preparing for the winter months and for rising energy bills.

Conduct an audit

Firstly, do an audit on your bill and make sure you are not paying too much for your energy. Even though the price of energy is increasing, if you are out of contract with your current energy provider, you could get a good deal by switching. It is certainly worth getting your bill out and looking into your options for switching.

Winterproof your home

It’s important to get things like insulation right and making sure the likes of your windows, doors, and chimney are properly insulated. This will save you money in the long run as it will ensure your home is warmer. Check your attic insulation and see if you can upgrade.

Rob Flynn of Bonkers.ie shared some tips to help keep your property warm during the cooler months without hiking up the bills. His checklist is as follows:

“Draught-proofing your house is a quick and easy win when looking to improve your home’s energy efficiency. By checking keyholes, doors, windows and open fireplaces for incoming draughts of cold air, you can effectively tackle heat loss and keep the heat where you need it.”

Schedule a boiler service

The next priority on Flynn’s list is having the boiler serviced, which he believes is an essential task for future-proofing the house.

“Many of the energy suppliers such as Bord Gáis Energy have details and deals on their websites that will make this task easier for you. For example, you can book a service with Bord Gáis Energy for €99 but they will also allow you to spread the cost of the service with €9 monthly repayments.

Electric Ireland and other websites also have details on upgrading to solar panels. You can even use their calculator to check how much you could save by upgrading.

Pay attention to the little things

There are also the little things around the house that will help.

Have a “light bulb moment” and invest in purely energy-efficient light bulbs from now on. Monitor and cut down on hot water use. If you are looking to save money, avoid a long hot shower.

Bleed radiators regularly

Flynn said that making changes to your home heating doesn’t have to be an onerous task.

“In fact, it’s surprisingly easy to conserve energy, save money and reduce your carbon footprint at the same time, all in a day’s work.” Check radiators for trapped air which stops them working correctly.

“If there are cold spots on your radiators, particularly at the top, it’s a sign they need bleeding. This releases the air and ensures your heating system is working to its full potential,” said Flynn.

“It’s important that any sources of heat, whether it be the radiator, the fireplace, or storage heaters aren’t blocked by furniture. TVs, couches, bookshelves, or Christmas trees should never be placed in front of a heat source if possible,” Flynn added.