Savvy shopper: Choose pre-loved on buy and sell sites

Sean Fouhy would like to nominate Tadhg Long Catering who recently opened a café and deli called The Kabin in Ballinhassig Village. Sean was really impressed after his visit here and he said they have loads of gluten-free options available on their menu and also stock ready-made healthy meals. He said he stopped off there on a recent cycle and it was a great pitstop for cyclists. Sean said he loved the outdoor dining area which is dog friendly. He said the staff were really pleasant and the food is “top quality." He said his overall experience makes them a worthy winner of Champ of the Week. Sean said it is well worth a trip there for anyone.