Savvy shopper: Choose pre-loved on buy and sell sites

— And Sean Fouhy nominates Tadhg Long Catering for Champ of the Week
Apps like Depop and groups on Facebook provides cheap platforms to sell your clothes and goods online.

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Niamh Hennessy

The choice of online reselling websites has never been greater. From the likes of DoneDeal to Facebook Marketplace and eBay, there are loads of online sites where you can bag yourself a bargain.

You can get some great bargains on items like electronics, baby equipment, and furniture. It would also be worth doing a check in your home to see if there is anything you could sell on the websites to make some extra cash.

If you are buying items on the sites, a good idea would be to set aside a day and do all your collections in one journey.

In addition to saving money on second hand items, reselling and refurbing items is also good for the environment.

Champ of the week

Tadhg Long catering has recently opened The Kabin cafe in Ballinhassig village and Sean Fouhy enjoyed this hearty breakfast there recently

Sean Fouhy would like to nominate Tadhg Long Catering who recently opened a café and deli called The Kabin in Ballinhassig Village. Sean was really impressed after his visit here and he said they have loads of gluten-free options available on their menu and also stock ready-made healthy meals. He said he stopped off there on a recent cycle and it was a great pitstop for cyclists. Sean said he loved the outdoor dining area which is dog friendly. He said the staff were really pleasant and the food is “top quality." He said his overall experience makes them a worthy winner of Champ of the Week. Sean said it is well worth a trip there for anyone.

