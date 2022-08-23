Ice baths, light sabers and falcons: 'Anything can happen' as Rose of Tralee returns

We’ve all heard of going out with a bang but what about starting with a splash? That’s exactly how Rose of Tralee 2022 got underway on Monday night as host Dáithí Ó Sé took a dip in a freezing cold ice bath.

As the Rose of Tralee made its welcome return, the excitement was palpable in the Kerry town as market stalls set up shop along the streets as early as Monday morning in preparation for the first night of the live shows.

Live from the heart of the Kingdom in their “new home” at the Munster Technological University’s Kerry Sports Academy, the first instalment incorporated a range of both weird and wonderful talents.

The evening saw a couple of emotional sing songs, heart-warming poetry and even a touch of falconry with Ohio Rose Sarah McInerney and an ode to Star Wars from Florida Rose Jennifer Rose Waldeck.

Louth Rose Emma Barry, Florida Rose Jennifer Waldeck and Derry Rose Áine Morrison get their heads in a spin at Birds Amusements, Tralee. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

In keeping with tradition, the new Dome was filled with the usual fairy lights, chandeliers and plenty of family and friends bursting with pride — along with an inflatable kangaroo or two for our Aussie Roses.

Kicking off the evening was Sydney Rose Mairéad Brennan. Better known as Maud, she is originally from Glantane, Co Cork but moved to the land Down Under in January 2020.

The 27-year-old nurse spent her time working in the hotel quarantine system in Australia, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of the live show, she admitted she felt a little nervous when she saw the stage in person but was glad to be first up so she could sit back, relax and enjoy cheering on her fellow Roses.

Escorts Jonathan Dwyer and Laurance Whelan pictured during the Sunday Parade at the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

“I’ll be able to relax then for the night,” she said. “It’s mad that by five past eight, I’ll be done after all the preparation.”

Following the changes to the age limit for this year’s Rose of Tralee, the eldest Rose for 2022 was 30-year-old Sarah McInerney who represented her adopted state of Ohio.

Originally from Co Clare, she applied to take part pre-pandemic and is glad to finally have her chance.

“I’m delighted that I got the chance to do it. It’s just kind of the cherry on top that it would have been my last chance to give it a go,” she said before heading on stage in the Dome.

Ohio Rose Sarah McInerney on stage at the Dome at the Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU with Daithi Ó Sé. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Monday’s live show had the usual helpings of craic and a bit of chaos, including from host Dáithí Ó Sé.

Before we had even reached the Nine O’Clock News break, Ó Sé had dived head —or socks — first into an ice bath after hearing about the benefits from Kildare Rose Ashleigh Byrne.

Taking a leaf out of Paul Mescal's book, Ó Sé stripped down to his shirt and GAA shorts, before bravely taking the plunge into the bath all while successfully completing the link as we swiftly moved on to the news.

While you might be inclined to think he was forced into it, the host admitted it was actually his idea.

“I think it will be worth it. It will be a bit of fun as well,” he said as he finished up a long day of rehearsals before the first of two live shows.

Florida Rose Jennifer Waldeck challenges Daithi to a lightsaber battle. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

The Kerry man joked that he left his dignity and pride back 2010 – when he first took up hosting duties.

“It’s a live show anything can happen. But they’re the fun parts of the whole thing. It's only television.

"I always say, something going wrong for me in work and something going wrong for a bomb disposal expert have two different outcomes. If it goes wrong there [on stage] it’s on YouTube.”

The show went down a treat and the goal, as always, was to pack it with plenty of fun and leave people at home wondering, in the words of the host himself, “Jesus, what’s going to happen next?”

The Rose of Tralee continues on Tuesday night on RTÉ One.