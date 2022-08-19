'One of the nicest customers:' Sarah Jessica Parker dines in Dublin restaurant

Unlike her Sex and the City character, Sarah Jessica Parker is clearly not afraid to get her hands dirty and even offered to help in the kitchen during a recent visit to a Dublin restaurant with her family.

The actress and her family have been holidaying in Ireland over the summer, with their base being her husband Matthew Broderick’s family home in Co Donegal.

Slightly further afield, SJP, Broderick and their children, 19-year-old James, and 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha dined in Dublin’s Soup 2 recently.

According to restaurant owner Conor Hughes, the Sex and the City star even offered to help staff in the kitchen while things were busy.

Hughes of course did not take SJP up on her kind offer but he did send her and the family an extra helping of sashimi.

Speaking to Hello, Hughes said: "Sarah was one of the nicest customers I've had in a while."

"She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short-staffed, and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen, as I was cooking and running food.”

Having A-listers sitting in a restaurant is bound to attract attention and a couple of customers did say hello to SJP and her family but Hughes said both she and her husband were “happy to converse with anyone and everyone”.

He revealed that the family enjoyed Cauli wings and salmon sashimi to share. “I sent an extra plate of sashimi as they seemed to love the first one this gesture was met with amazed delight,” he added.

The Parker-Broderick clan frequently escape New York City for their holiday home in Donegal and have spent many holidays, including Christmas at the home which has been owned by Broderick’s family for over 40 years.

In recent weeks, the family were spotted attending a local GAA tournament in the Kilcar area.