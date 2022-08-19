Eight of the best Rose of Tralee moments over the years 

It's Rose time again, and we've looked at some of the best moments over the past six decades 
Eight of the best Rose of Tralee moments over the years 

Kyle Catlett proposes to his girlfriend the New Orleans Rose Molly Molloy Gambel live on stage in 2013. Picture: Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 12:00
Sarah Cullen

The 61st Rose of Tralee takes place next week in Kerry, after a two year hiatus. 

We've complied some highlights of the show to get you in the spirit of things. 

Who could forget when the Sunderland Rose taught Dáithí and the audience the Banana dance? 

Our own Cork Rose wowed the crowd with a cool fire trick in 2016. 

The Carlow Rose sang a heart-wrenching tribute to her dad in 2018. 

One of the biggest moments in Rose of Tralee history came when the New Orleans Rose was proposed to in 2013.

Dáithí got a great laugh when he tried walking in heels in 2012. 

The Darwin Rose did what Dáithí called "a very peculiar party piece". 

The Newfoundland and Labrador Rose made Dáíthí "kiss the cod" in 2013. 

The Dublin Rose impressed the crowd with her hip-hop dancing in 2011. 

The 61st Rose of Tralee competition will air on RTÉ on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23.

Read More

'Absolutely incredible': Rose of Tralee reveals surprise as tour makes final pitstop in Cork

More in this section

'Absolutely incredible': Rose of Tralee reveals surprise as tour makes final pitstop in Cork 'Absolutely incredible': Rose of Tralee reveals surprise as tour makes final pitstop in Cork
Christmas comes early as Brown Thomas unveils holiday display Christmas comes early as Brown Thomas unveils holiday display
Hollywood star Brendan Gleeson backs coffee morning in Dublin for ‘life-affirming’ hospices Hollywood star Brendan Gleeson backs coffee morning in Dublin for ‘life-affirming’ hospices
#Rose of Tralee
<p>Nicole O'Brien has released a new single and is focusing on herself and her music for now.</p>

Too Hot to Handle's Nicole O'Brien on fame, toxic exes and her boss b*tch era

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices