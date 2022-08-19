Eight of the best Rose of Tralee moments over the years 

The 61st Rose of Tralee takes place next week in Kerry, after a two year hiatus.
We've complied some highlights of the show to get you in the spirit of things.
Who could forget when the Sunderland Rose taught Dáithí and the audience the Banana dance?
Our own Cork Rose wowed the crowd with a cool fire trick in 2016.
The Carlow Rose sang a heart-wrenching tribute to her dad in 2018.
One of the biggest moments in Rose of Tralee history came when the New Orleans Rose was proposed to in 2013.
Dáithí got a great laugh when he tried walking in heels in 2012.
The Darwin Rose did what Dáithí called "a very peculiar party piece".
The Newfoundland and Labrador Rose made Dáíthí "kiss the cod" in 2013.
The Dublin Rose impressed the crowd with her hip-hop dancing in 2011.
The 61st Rose of Tralee competition will air on RTÉ on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23.