Kathryn Thomas has 'a bit of a disaster' while live on Ireland AM

Ireland AM has been giving us plenty of laughs lately and has even been getting attention on the other side of the globe, but it is a recent mishap involving RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas that has everyone talking.

During a live interview with hosts, Muireann O'Connell and Tommy Bowe, the mother of two was caught by surprise when an alarm on her phone suddenly went off.

Mid-sentence, Kathryn heard the alarm and reached for her phone which she had hidden amongst the couch cushions beside her.

Thinking it was a phone call, Tommy Bowe tried to persuade her to answer it.

“Oh. There's my phone. That’s my alarm!” she exclaims before switching it off.

Muireann O’Connell was quick off the bat, checking the time before quizzing Kathryn about the 8:30am alarm.

“There are parents at home going ‘do your children sleep until half past eight’ — do they?!” Seeming rather confused by the whole thing, Kathryn said there was a note on the alarm to say what it was for. “I don’t even know at this point,” she adds.

“It's her alarm going 'that's the time you're finished talking to those two eejits on the television',” jokes Muireann.

When your phone goes off on national TV 🤣 📱 pic.twitter.com/7qGwJXcqJ4 — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMVMTV) August 17, 2022

It seems the mishap was still playing on her mind later that day as the Operation Transformation presenter revealed how she had a “bit of a disaster” while chatting on RTÉ radio.

"I hope you are having a good one and hopefully it was a bit better than how mine started out this morning. I had a bit of a disaster, I am not going to lie,” Kathryn told on RTÉ Radio 1 that afternoon.

Reliving the ordeal, she explained: “I brought my phone out onto set, which I shouldn't have done because the floor manager had told me to put it on silent. In fairness, it is the cardinal sin, and you don't do it.

"I did have it on silent and stuffed it down behind one of the cushions on the couch. But in the middle of the chat my alarm starts going off. Oh my goodness, I pulled it out from behind the cushions and tried to turn it off. The lads were laughing their heads off and slagging me unmercifully.”

In recent days, Ireland AM was also mentioned in the Australian sketch show, The Cheap Seats which joked about how the daytime show always seem under pressure for time during their cooking segments and included a number of funny clips.