Watch: Australian sketch show points out hilarious time pressure on Ireland AM

Daytime show Ireland AM has been mentioned in an Australian sketch show, The Cheap Seats, for its interesting time allowances during the programme.
Ireland AM shared the hilarious clip on the show, which showed the hosts saying the Irish morning show is always under pressure in their cooking segment.
Host Muireann O'Connell announced they had "breaking news", and told the story of how "little ol us" had been noticed across the world.
The Cheap Seats cast were delighted, and tweeted that "our Irish friends got wind of us!"
The Australian host asked "what are they doing over there?" and remarked we would have to make two-minute noodles in a three-minute segment.
The Ireland AM team laughed and said "let's watch it again" however, in a further comedic twist, they didn't have enough time.
Our Irish friends got wind of us!