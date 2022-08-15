Kerry footballer Louise Galvin celebrates christening of new baby

Kerry footballer Louise Galvin celebrated her son’s christening over the weekend, almost one month since she and four-month-old Florian hit headlines after Kerry booked themselves a place in the LGFA All Ireland final.

In a post to Instagram, Galvin shared some sweet snaps from the big day including one with husband, former Kerry footballer Donnchadh Walsh.

“Florian’s Christening Day 13.8.22,” she wrote alongside a number of pictures from the big day.

After Kerry secured a place in the LGFA ALL Ireland final last month, Galvin received praise from mothers across the country as she postponed celebrations to breastfeed her then three-month-old baby after the final whistle at Croke Park.

Before celebrating the historic win with teammates, the footballer ran to the sidelines before taking the baby into the dressing rooms for a feed.

Louise Galvin and Donnchadh Walsh. Picture: @lougalvin4 via Instagram

Following the game, in a post-match interview with Off The Ball, Galvin was seen holding baby Florian in her arms as she answered questions about their win against Mayo.

She explained that she was back on the team nine weeks after giving birth so had a “tough few weeks” trying to get ready for the championship intensity.

“I’m not sure if he’s the first baby to be breastfed in a Croke Park dressing room but hopefully, he won’t be the last,” she said. “He’s a great little baby and I get great support, I have to say, from my family, from my husband and from the lads — the management and the girls as well.”

Galvin and her husband brought baby Florian home from the hospital on her birthday.

"Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present than bringing home little Florian Aidan Walsh on Friday," she said at the time. "A little maneen not to be rushed…. Like his Dad!"