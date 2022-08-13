Wedding of the Week: A wedding proposal on the first night in their new home for Laura and Declan

Their paths crossed in the classroom, in 2005, in their native Baile Mhúirne, County Cork.

Seventeen years later, the route mapped out for them wound its way across the county bounds as Laura Cullinane and Declan Allen headed for their wedding reception.

That was after they’d exchanged vows in the local church, Séipéal Ghobnatan. “We were in secondary school together and have been sweethearts since we were 15 years old,” says Laura.

They were married in April of this year, by An tAthair Seán Mac Cárthaigh and toasted to their future happiness in Ballyseede Castle Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry.

“We built a house in Clonkeen, County Kerry — just over the county border — and have been living here since 2020,” says Laura.

“Declan proposed the first night we moved in there.”

Laura Cullinane and Declan Allen had their wedding reception at Ballyseede Castle Hotel, Tralee, County Kerry

What did they envision as the perfect wedding? “We wanted it to be colourful, fun, easy-going and plenty of craic!” says Laura.

“And it was amazing. We had the best day — great food, brilliant music and plenty of laughs, surrounded by friends and family.”

Loved ones celebrating included both sets of parents, Josephine and Murphy Cullinane and Máire and Jimmy Allen, and Declan’s grandparents Joan and Johnny Roche.

Laura Cullinane and Declan Allen with their wedding party

Laura’s sisters, Andrea Quill and Emma Cullinane, were by her side as her bridesmaids while Declan’s brothers, Cathal Allen and Daithi Allen, lent their support as best man and groomsman, while Ada King and Erin King were the flower girls.

The elegant bride bought her Made With Love Georgie Crepe V2 dress from Bella Bleu Bridal, Cork.

The bridal party looked camera-ready thanks to Pat O’Neill, hairstylist, and Annette O’Brien, makeup artist. “We got ready at home in 'The Plantation' in Baile Mhic Íre,” says Laura.

The groom was dapper thanks to Quills, Bantry. “We’d like to give a personal shoutout to my brother-in-law Eoin Quill for sorting all the suits,” says the bride.

Laura Cullinane and Declan Allen at Séipéal Ghobnatan

Mícheál O'Sullivan Photography, osullivanphotographyirl.com, and Brendan Reidy, videographer, captured the big day on camera.

Maura Sheehy of Maura’s Cottage Flowers created the floral arrangements and Laura and Declan travelled in style in a vintage car, by Tom Horan wedding car hire, Ballymacelligott.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Italy, dividing their time between Rome and Sorrento straight after wedding and travel to Mexico this month.

Laura Cullinane and Declan Allen

Laura is a primary school teacher in Scoil Abán Naofa in Baile Mhúirne and Declan owns and runs a family business, De Róiste Foods, which makes and supplies breakfast meats, with his brother Cathal and father and their parents.

The newlyweds will live in Clonkeen, County Kerry, Declan’s grandmother Peggy Allen’s former homeplace.

Laura Cullinane is wearing a Made With Love Georgie Crepe V2 dress from Bella Bleu Bridal, Cork and Declan's suit is from Quills in Bantry

