Savvy shopper: Look for holiday deals in all the right places 

At the moment, holidays are on many people’s minds and it can be hard to navigate through the various deals on the market. Rory King has been on many holidays and he set up his own website called Rory's Travel Club at rorystravelclub.com which offers deals to people who sign-up for €10 a year.

He promises more than 50 holiday deals every month and he offers some really good bargains. What’s great about the site is that Rory offers deals for holidays in Ireland and abroad and the bargains get emailed to subscribers. He already has more than 30,000 Irish subscribers. Rory is originally from Co Down and he launched the site to inspire Irish people to travel, and also to showcase the best deals around.