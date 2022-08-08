It's a match! Laurita Blewitt weds GAA pundit Joe Brolly in Mayo

The podcaster and cousin of US President Joe Biden married Joe Brolly over the weekend
Laurita Blewitt and Joe Brolly wed over the weekend

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 09:20
Nicole Glennon

Podcaster Laurita Blewitt and GAA pundit Joe Brolly have tied the knot.

Blewitt, who is one-third of the Tommy & Hector Podcast with Laurita Blewitt and the cousin of US president Joe Biden, exchanged vows with pundit and columnist Brolly at the Ice House Hotel in Co Mayo. 

The 38-year-old bride wore a long white gown with lace sleeves for the occasion, while the 53-year-old groom opted for a classic grey three-piece suit.

It is the second marriage for the Derry man, who shares five children with his first wife, Emma Brolly.

According to reports, a host of well-known faces attended the nuptials — though the Knockmore native's most-famous US relation failed to make an appearance. 

Comedians Tommy Tiernan and Conor Moore (Conor’s Sketches) were both in attendance, as were former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé, former Meath footballer Bernard Flynn and former Dublin manager Pat Gilroy.

According to the Sunday Independent, a close friend of the Brolly's, Fr Liam McClarey officiated the ceremony on the banks of the river Moy, with guests later heading to Knockmore for the celebrations.

