It's a match! Laurita Blewitt weds GAA pundit Joe Brolly in Mayo

Podcaster Laurita Blewitt and GAA pundit Joe Brolly have tied the knot.

Blewitt, who is one-third of the Tommy & Hector Podcast with Laurita Blewitt and the cousin of US president Joe Biden, exchanged vows with pundit and columnist Brolly at the Ice House Hotel in Co Mayo.

The 38-year-old bride wore a long white gown with lace sleeves for the occasion, while the 53-year-old groom opted for a classic grey three-piece suit.

It is the second marriage for the Derry man, who shares five children with his first wife, Emma Brolly.

According to reports, a host of well-known faces attended the nuptials — though the Knockmore native's most-famous US relation failed to make an appearance.

Laurita Blewitt is a Mayo relation of US President Joe Biden

Comedians Tommy Tiernan and Conor Moore (Conor’s Sketches) were both in attendance, as were former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé, former Meath footballer Bernard Flynn and former Dublin manager Pat Gilroy.

According to the Sunday Independent, a close friend of the Brolly's, Fr Liam McClarey officiated the ceremony on the banks of the river Moy, with guests later heading to Knockmore for the celebrations.