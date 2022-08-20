Martin Hayes: You can survive most challenges if you believe in what you’re doing

I grew up in the townland of Maghera near the village of Feakle, Co Clare on a relatively small farm. My father, PJ Hayes, was a fiddle player. My mother was an avid gardener and a very free-thinking and powerful woman. I was the eldest of the family and I have a younger brother, Patrick and two sisters following that, Anna-Marie and Helen.
- Martin Hayes curates the annual Masters of Tradition which takes place in Bantry, Co Cork as part of West Cork Music from August 24-28. Masters of Tradition is a five-day festival featuring a series of performances covering the full spectrum of Irish Traditional Music. www.westcorkmusic.ie.