Love Island ticked diversity box with deaf contestant but what is it doing about hate?

As we prepare for the culmination of another season of Love Island, it seems like a fitting time to reflect on some of the negative commentary that has dominated much of the online conversation this year.
This statement appeared on the social media accounts of several contestants, including Tasha Ghouri— the first ever deaf person to enter the Love Island villa.
Gerrie O’Grady, Executive Manager at the Cork Deaf Association has been working in the Deaf community for 15 years. She explains that there are a lot of different ways of looking at deafness and describes it as very complex.
Fiona Landers is a Deaf Irish Sign Language user from Cork. The 25-year-old does not watch Love Island but explains that she first became aware of Tasha Ghouri when she saw friends sharing information about the first Deaf Love Island contestant on social media.