Time to close the door to conversion therapy

Alan Edge, a South Dublin independent councillor, is also the campaign officer for the Ban Conversion Practices Campaign that seeks to outlaw so-called conversion therapy that attempts to deny an individual's sexual identity or gender identity.

Edge says that historically and looking at international comparisons, there are two main types of conversion practices. (The physical intervention of Electric Shock Therapy was also used here.)

"There's the clinical setting where you have a so-called therapist or counsellor trying to change or alter someone's sexuality or gender identity. The other practice takes place in a faith setting, ranging from praying over someone to more extreme things that happen in other countries such as exorcisms."

He draws an analogy with female genital mutilation "which seems barbaric to many people" and happens within a religious context.

"We know in this country where religion is concerned what can flow from ignoring what is happening in dark places. Conversion practices are interventions which alter, fix, cure or suppress someone's sexuality or their gender identity. These practices are premised on the 'fact' that there is something wrong with a person, either they have an illness or are (engaged in) sin."

In the past, electric shock therapy (EST) was used, particularly to 'fix' or suppress a patient's sexuality. "It's important to say as well that with the relative lack of regulation in this country as regards therapists, lots of people call themselves therapists. It's not really a protected term. In the therapeutic context, there's a bias or predetermined outcome saying the person is neither gay or transgender. They are told they're cisgendered or straight."

Edge is encouraging people who have had experience of conversion practices to become involved in a research study that is being carried out at Trinity College Dublin, led by Dr Brian Keogh. Entitled 'An Exploration of Efforts to Change Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity Practices in Ireland', the survey is linked on the LGBT Ireland website.

The programme for Government (2020) has committed to ban sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts in Ireland. But before that can proceed, an understanding of how the practices operate in Ireland is necessary. The online anonymous survey went live this month. A report will be written and submitted to the department of equality and integration in September.

"What I hope will emerge from the research is a clearer picture from people. Obviously, these things happen in the privacy of a therapy session...We're hoping the survey will lead to one-to-one interviews with people who've been subjected to conversion practices. This will help the legislators to get a clearer idea of exactly what happens (at conversion sessions).

“The legislation, when it comes through, will leave no one behind. That was a particular concern because of the disgraceful situation in the UK where the Tory government announced that it was going to exclude trans people from any dialogue on conversion practices which was nakedly discriminatory. We held a protest at the British Embassy in solidarity with our trans family in the UK, which was well attended. Subsequent to that, we have been given considerable hope by Minister Roderic O'Gorman who said the Bill will leave no one out."

Edge says that there has been progressive change in this country over time. "I think that was certainly reflected in the Taoiseach's comments at Dublin Pride when he mentioned both hate crimes and conversion practices. That was a real statement of the Government's commitment (to legislation.) We have definitely come a long way in this country, it's great to see an expression of support and solidarity for the LGBT+ community. What we need to ensure is that we keep the pressure on and make sure promises are translated into legislation."

Alan Edge says that Minister O'Gorman "has been extremely supportive in terms of his commitment to date. A bill was introduced in the Seanad by Sinn Féin's Fintan Warfield. He brought this important issue into the public arena and following from that, a commitment was made by the present government when it was formed (to enact legislation.)"

There is, however, no room for complacency. Edge is working alongside a variety of groups including people from Northern Ireland.

"We suspect that conversion therapy is more prevalent in the north with a different religious context there. There is no point in us having a robust legislative framework here if you can be driven two hours across a soft border and subjected to conversion practices. Also, we need to bear in mind that we have new communities in Ireland that have a particular conservative religious nature. We need to ensure as well that we safeguard people from being removed from the jurisdiction entirely for the purposes of conversion practices. In other words, safeguarding against sending them off to their country of origin to be 'cured' or 'fixed'."