Savvy shopper: In-app deals can cut food costs

It is that time of the year when, for many, routine goes out the window. For a lot of families, it will be a scramble in the evenings to come up with an idea for dinner and the summer can often involve more take-aways and meals out than usual.
McDonald's has a brilliant app that you can download on your phone with excellent daily deals that can make the trip to McDonald's that bit cheaper. Pizza restaurant, Milano is also great for deals. You can sign up for deals such as two for one pizzas or 20% off on their website and they will email you when the offers are live.
Myriam Collins would like to nominate Hattitude, which is run by Celestine McCoy, as Champ of the Week. Myriam said she had a special family event in the diary, and went to see Celestine McCoy in her shop in Kinsale to look at headpieces, hairbands, fascinators, and hats. Myriam brought along her dress, and she said Celestine went to great efforts to have it matched exactly, creating the perfect bespoke headpiece for the event. Celestine even wrote to the designer to get the exact material. She said it sat perfectly and was so comfortable to wear all day. Myriam said that she felt "like a million dollars" and was so thrilled with the headpiece that she is nominating Celestine McCoy for Champ of the Week.