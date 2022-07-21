Savvy shopper: In-app deals can cut food costs

And Myriam Collins nominates Celestine McCoy from Hattitude for Champ of the Week
Savvy shopper: In-app deals can cut food costs

Ordering on an app as opposed to the desktop website can actually save you money.

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Niamh Hennessy

It is that time of the year when, for many, routine goes out the window. For a lot of families, it will be a scramble in the evenings to come up with an idea for dinner and the summer can often involve more take-aways and meals out than usual. 

McDonald's has a brilliant app that you can download on your phone with excellent daily deals that can make the trip to McDonald's that bit cheaper. Pizza restaurant, Milano is also great for deals. You can sign up for deals such as two for one pizzas or 20% off on their website and they will email you when the offers are live.

Champ of the week

Hattitude hats and millinery boutique in Kinsale, Cork.
Hattitude hats and millinery boutique in Kinsale, Cork.

Myriam Collins would like to nominate Hattitude, which is run by Celestine McCoy, as Champ of the Week. Myriam said she had a special family event in the diary, and went to see Celestine McCoy in her shop in Kinsale to look at headpieces, hairbands, fascinators, and hats. Myriam brought along her dress, and she said Celestine went to great efforts to have it matched exactly, creating the perfect bespoke headpiece for the event. Celestine even wrote to the designer to get the exact material. She said it sat perfectly and was so comfortable to wear all day. Myriam said that she felt "like a million dollars" and was so thrilled with the headpiece that she is nominating Celestine McCoy for Champ of the Week.

Read More

Savvy Shopper: Prices plummet on the last day of shelf life

More in this section

'Endless potential': Ireland's first dedicated radio station launches for visually impaired listeners 'Endless potential': Ireland's first dedicated radio station launches for visually impaired listeners
Celebrities in London Laura Whitmore's 'difficult decision' to quit BBC radio show amid Love Island success
Rainbow crossing brings colour to Patrick Street for Cork Pride Rainbow crossing brings colour to Patrick Street for Cork Pride
#Cost of living#ConsumerCornerPlace: HattitudePerson: Celestine McCoy
<p>"With events like Pride, you can express the fact that it's okay to not be okay and it's okay to say you need help," says Martin Ryan, HSE suicide prevention officer.</p>

Reconnecting as we move on from pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices