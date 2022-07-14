Savvy Shopper: Prices plummet on the last day of shelf life

Aldi insider, John Curtin, who is the group buying director of the supermarket chain recently said that shoppers should be aware of the conditions that accompany the buy-one-get-one-free deals.
He said that if you do see these offers in other shops, weigh up first whether the deal is worth it, or if you actually need more than one of the products you’re buying.
He also said that all of ALDI’s 150 Irish stores mark down perishable products such as bread, meat and produce by 30% or 75% on their last day of shelf life, with lots of products suitable for home freezing if you don’t want to eat them right away.
While the times that items are reduced vary by store, Curtin says they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Aoife O’Sullivan would like to nominate Cakes by Úna, a bespoke bakery service based in Longford. Run by Úna Flynn, who comes from a long line of bakers, the business has been trading since 2004. While Aoife and her family were enjoying themselves in Center Parcs, her daughter was celebrating her 10th birthday. Aoife did plenty of research as she wanted a fun cake that looked and tasted good for her daughter.
“Someone posted on Facebook about Úna’s cakes so I contacted her to order one. She dropped it over to us and it was absolutely fabulous. It was a chocolate biscuit cake and my daughter’s eyes nearly fell out of her head when she saw it.”
Aoife said that she would like to thank Úna as her daughter will remember the cake forever.