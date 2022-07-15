Wordle to be transformed into board game with help of Hasbro

Everyone’s favourite digital puzzle, Wordle is being transformed into a board game meaning you can now compete with family and friends in real-time to see who can guess the word first.

Wordle: The Party Game promises to maintain the classic Wordle gameplay while also making it into something that can be brought along to your next game night.

The original digital version of the game, released in October 2021, exploded in popularity and quickly became a daily ritual for many people around the world.

The brand-new board game will see two players compete in real life to solve the Worldle and in each round, the Wordle Host (which will be one designated player) must write down a ‘Secret Word’.

As is the case with the original version, there will be six attempts at guessing the five-letter word but the player who requires the least number of tries will be crowned the winner.

With dry-erase Wordle boards and markers, the board game can be enjoyed for family game nights as often as you desire.

At the start of this year, the phenomenon that is Wordle was acquired by the New York Times which is working with Hasbro Inc to create the latest board game version of the popular puzzle.

Today, Wordle has millions of daily players across the globe.

Jonathan Knight, head of Games for The New York Times, says the game “truly brought us all together” which is what makes it so special.

“With each daily puzzle, we’re connected with friends and family through social play,” he says.

Wordle: The Party Game allows you to compete with family and friends in real-time.

“At New York Times Games, we’re focused on quality crafted puzzles that everyone can experience together, which is why we’re so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle.”

If the popularity of the digital version is anything to go by, the board game version is sure to bring out the competitive streak at game night.

Wordle: The Party Game, for ages 14 and up, will be available in North America for purchase in October. It is currently priced at $19.99 (€19.94).