Eoin Cadogan: I cried the day after the All-Ireland Final

Former Cork hurler and footballer Eoin Cadogan was concerned about adjusting to retirement but he has never been busier since hanging up his boots.
The 35-year-old announced his inter-county retirement late last year after 15 years of representing Cork in hurling and football. Now, with his own business and a wedding in October, it’s a busy time for the Cork man, and he is in “a great place”.
“A big challenge, having retired, was how would I respond to it but since then I have found things that have challenged me a lot more than what GAA might have both on and off the field so, I’m really enjoying my time,” he says.
“I’m getting married in October and I’m in the process of trying to build a house as well, so I’ve plenty going on.”
As a personal trainer, he has many early mornings, but helping people to reach their full potential is a passion of his life — making those 5.30am starts a little easier.
“ I have my own business, Dark Focus which is online [fitness] programmes for people facilitated through an app. I find it hugely rewarding to help people and to try to maximise their potential because I don’t really think anyone truly knows what their maximum potential is.”
What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?