Eoin Cadogan: I cried the day after the All-Ireland Final

Former Cork hurler and footballer Eoin Cadogan was concerned about adjusting to retirement but he has never been busier since hanging up his boots.

The 35-year-old announced his inter-county retirement late last year after 15 years of representing Cork in hurling and football. Now, with his own business and a wedding in October, it’s a busy time for the Cork man, and he is in “a great place”.

“A big challenge, having retired, was how would I respond to it but since then I have found things that have challenged me a lot more than what GAA might have both on and off the field so, I’m really enjoying my time,” he says.

“I’m getting married in October and I’m in the process of trying to build a house as well, so I’ve plenty going on.”

As a personal trainer, he has many early mornings, but helping people to reach their full potential is a passion of his life — making those 5.30am starts a little easier.

“ I have my own business, Dark Focus which is online [fitness] programmes for people facilitated through an app. I find it hugely rewarding to help people and to try to maximise their potential because I don’t really think anyone truly knows what their maximum potential is.”

Former Cork minor hurler and footballer, Eoin Cadogan is an ambassador for the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships #GAAThisIsMajor

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

With my clients, I try to make sure that there’s a balance in what they’re trying to do and, most importantly, that it’s not repetitive and is enjoyable. It’s also about having that balance where you’re enjoying the social side of things — you’re enjoying your family life and your work life. I think that eating well and being physically active has a positive knock-on effect on all those other areas. If you’re ticking those boxes, then you’re in a mentally and physically better mindset.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I try to get a good balance, eat at regular times throughout the day and enjoy my food. I don’t look at food as being negative in any shape or form, I look at it as being a fuel that can maximise my potential. I enjoy eating out, but I try to make good choices.

How do you relax?

I like to go sea swimming. I’m living close to the water both in my home place and where I’m living with my fiancée. Fountainstown Beach and Youghal Beach are quite close by. I enjoy walking as well. I think dogs are good companions and I have two of them, so I like to head off maybe through the woods or to the beach or any sort of hike — just to kind of get away from everything.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I would be a big fan of Ronan O’Gara in terms of what he has achieved as a player and what he has achieved with La Rochelle. I find his honesty in his columns and his interviews refreshing.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I suppose to play at inter-county level you have to be quite selfish. You don’t necessarily go to weddings, social events. You become quite sleep-focused and focused on what your actual goal is, and you don’t get to celebrate big moments with family. The people closest to you understand it whereas, from the outside, it might just seem like you’re self-centred.

When was the last time you cried?

I cried the day after the All Ireland final. Someone had sent a photo of myself and [my brother] Alan at the final whistle. I was more or less decided that it was my last time playing and to have Alan on the team with me was probably an emotional enough moment because I knew I’d probably never get that opportunity again, and playing with Cork was very much about having Alan by my side as well.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I’d be prone to a pizza at the weekend. Or eating out and going to a nice restaurant. I’m not a big dessert person, I’d be more starter and a main course person. I like an auld purple Snack now and again with a cup of tea as well but that’s about as crazy as it gets.