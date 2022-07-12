Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews welcome third child

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have welcomed their third child, according to reports.

Kate Middleton's younger sister gave birth to a baby girl two weeks ago, People magazine reports.

The news comes after Pippa debuted her baby bump during the British Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last month alongside her hedge fund manager husband James Matthews.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Picture: Michael Chester

The couple, who married in 2017, are already parents to a one-year-old baby girl, Grace, and her big brother three-year-old Arthur.

The 38-year-old reportedly followed in the footsteps of her royal sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital.

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in 2017. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

The baby girl, whose name is yet to be revealed, will be another little cousin for Kate Middleton and Prince William's children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

James Matthews is the older brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews who recently welcomed his third child with Irish celebrity Vogue Williams.