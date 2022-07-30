The Big Summer Quiz: 100 questions to put your general knowledge to the ultimate test

Our quizmaster has put together a massive selection of questions related to the summer season and sunshine — get the whole family involved and see how many you can answer correctly!
It's not quite 99 questions long — but you should give our Big Summer Quiz a flake!

Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Noel Welch

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.

Answers at the bottom of the page — no peeking until you've hit Submit!

Quiz answers

Summer Sounds:

1. Eddie Cochran; 2. Nat King Cole; 3. Frank Sinatra; 4. City; 5. Bananarama; 6. Kid Rock; 7. Carousel; 8. Otis Redding; 9. Fish are jumpin' and the cotton is high; 10. Katrina and the Waves; 11. The Beatles; 12. Under The Boardwalk; 13. July; 14. The Bee Gees; 15. Annie; 16. 1984; 17. Justin Timberlake; 18. Cork; 19. Boney M; 20. Los Del Rio

Summer Holidays:

21. Greece; 22. Costa Brava; 23. Disneyland; 24. Italy; 25. Port Louis; 26. Rio de Janeiro; 27. Malaga; 28. Thailand; 29. Croatian kuna; 30. Co. Sligo; 31. Can I have the bill; 32. Pacific Ocean; 33. Lisbon; 34. Ankara; 35. Spain; 36. Italy; 37. Sydney; 38. Co. Antrim; 39. Tanzania; 40. Agra

Mixed Salad

41. Brazil; 42. Prunes; 43. Strawberries and cream; 44. Rice; 45. Types of flowers; 46. June; 47. Summer; 48. Malia; 49. August; 50. True; 51. 1975; 52. Juno; 53. True; 54. Sun protection factor; 55. Stonehenge; 56. Lighting bonfires; 57. A Midsummer Night's Dream; 58. Red; 59. Third; 60. Tom Cruise

Sporty Summer

61. United States in 1904; 62. Fota Island, Cork; 63. Tipperary; 64. August; 65. 1996 in Atlanta; 66. August; 67. June; 68. Berlin; 69. Paris; 70. June; 71. Germany; 72. Southampton; 73. Eleven; 74. 2003; 75. Cycling; 76. Rowing; 77. Jamie Vardy; 78. Diving; 79. John McNally; 80. 2014

Summer Sizzlers

81. Co. Meath; 82. An Indian summer; 83. October; 84. China; 85. Chequers; 86. Julius Caesar; 87. St Swithins; 88. Homer Simpson; 89. Robin Goodfellow; 90. Last of the Summer Wine; 91. Mickey Mouse; 92. 1938; 93. Vitamin D; 94. The smell of freshly-cut grass; 95. Robert Burns; 96. July; 97. King Louis XIV; 98. A flaky chocolate; 99. Cuba; 100. The Sun

#Unwind#Quiz Time#Quiz
