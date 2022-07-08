Jack Keating gives insight into Love Island experience — and the girl he got close to

Jack Keating has opened up about his Love Island experience after he was dumped from the reality show in the aftermath of the chaos caused by Casa Amor.

Jack, who is the eldest son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, entered the Casa Amor villa last week with five other new guys hoping to couple up with one of the girls and return hand-in-hand to the main Love Island villa.

However, following Thursday night’s recoupling, he was among the three new boys to be dumped from the island.

Much to the disappointment of Irish viewers, Jack received little screen time while on the show but during his exit interview, he gave some insight into his time in the Casa Amor villa — including the girl he was closest to.

Speaking in the exit interview, Jack admitted that he felt “nervous as hell” when he was walking into Casa Amor for the first time to meet the girls.

“Just before I walked in, I felt fine but as soon as we sat down and started chatting to everybody I was like, ‘oh my days — I can’t believe I’m here,” he said.

Despite his short stint, he said he had “a great time”. “I met some great guys, and it was nice getting to know the girls,” he said. “As we were getting into it, it wrapped up. But I had a really great time, a great couple of days so no complaints!”

When asked who he was initially attracted to when he entered the Casa Amor villa, Jack revealed that it was Welsh paramedic, Paige.

“She’s a gorgeous girl and getting to know her was amazing. She was one of the nicest girls I’ve ever chatted to,” he admitted. “She was so easy to talk to and I felt like I could talk to her about anything.”

Jack added that he also had “great banter and chats” with the lads as well as footballer Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma Owen, who he thinks could potentially be this year's winner alongside Luca Bish.

“Gemma is a great girl too. We had some great chats. They were all amazing," he said.

As Jack made his Love Island debut, Ronan Keating said he was “very excited for him”.

“He’s going to be amazing, he’s a sweetheart. He has the biggest heart in the world,” he told fans while on tour.