Graham Norton back in West Cork as he records radio show remotely 

Much-loved talk-show host and author Graham Norton is back in his native Cork this summer, fully embracing the benefits of remote working life.

Speaking from West Cork, the presenter, who also has his own TV talk show on BBC, said the pandemic has allowed him to work from anywhere in the world, including his hometown of Bandon.

While in the Rebel County, he has been recording his UK radio show for Virgin Radio from the C103 studios, as he did last summer. This year, however, he said he “snuck in” to the studios and has been enjoying the opportunity to work from his hometown before some time off.

“I snuck in this year. I don't think they know I’m there this year. Last year they posted a picture. So, this year, I just snuck in,” he told Newstalk’s Moncrieff.

“I've done a few weeks in Bandon and now I'm off for a few weeks and when I get back, I'll be back in the news tower in London and doing it from there.”

With a selection of his own wines and a fourth book soon to be released, Graham admits it looks like he is a bit of a “workaholic”.

“It is weird because I read about myself, or I see a thing about myself and I think he seems like a workaholic. He seems to work all the time. Honestly, if you knew my life, I do nothing the vast majority of the time. I'm in West Cork right now. Just staring at a wall.”

However, the BAFTA TV Award winner has been embracing the remote working life and the opportunity to travel, or return home to Ireland.

“The other nice kind of thing about the whole pandemic is that idea of doing things remotely, which we've all embraced. So, I'm now in a nice position where, I do an audible book club— I can do that from home,” he said.

“For the last couple of years, I did the wine blending from home via Zoom with the guys in New Zealand. So, it makes things kind of far more achievable and far, you know, just easier. So that's kind of helped with in terms of what looks like a heavy workload, is now a lot of me sitting in my house talking into a computer.”

He described it as “a kind of a gift or the pandemic”, noting that recording a radio show from another country may not have been an option beforehand.

“If I'm in New York or something, I'm able to get it up at half three in the morning and do my radio show, which is you know, I think four or five years ago, Virgin Radio would have gone: ‘no, you can't do it New York in the middle of the night, we need you in the studio so it’s been a bit of a blessing.”