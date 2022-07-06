Cork's first Trans+ Pride rally takes place on Saturday afternoon

This Saturday, July 9, local activists will host Cork's first Trans+ Pride event, a protest rally that kicks off at 2 pm outside Cork City Library on Grand Parade.

"Pride has always been a protest, and that is what Trans Pride is,” stated one organiser, Saoirse Mackin.

"Over the last number of years, we have seen Trans rights come under attack. This past year has been particularly difficult as we watched the media and politicians at home and abroad attack our right to exist. The reality is that these people don’t understand the level of discrimination we face on a daily basis and so, in their eyes, it does not exist."

Transgender rights are continually coming under attack by media and politicians both at home and abroad.

Issues discussed in the event's initial statement include the treatment of the transgender community in wider society, including media coverage and participation in sports, as well as the difficulty encountered by the community in seeking equal access to healthcare, including hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming care.

"Trans healthcare is almost non-existent in Ireland," says Mackin, "with waiting lists of up to five years just for the initial consultation with an endocrinologist. Healthcare for Trans youth is even worse, with many of them struggling to access housing and education.

"Research shows that Trans youth who are accepted by their loved ones and have access to gender-affirming care are 40 percent less likely to end their own lives.

"Acceptance and Trans healthcare are literally life-saving. We are not calling for special attention, just equality. We want equal access in employment, housing, education, and society as a whole.”

"I think it is important that we all show up and support," says co-organiser Louise O'Donnell. "Our Transgender siblings face untold hardship in accessing gender-affirming care in Ireland. They are subject to ignorant media coverage, online furore, and misguided moral panic," she says.

"In reality, Trans people face a higher risk of violence and harassment, as well as greater levels of mental ill-health as a result of isolation and bigotry. This event is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty and the vibrance of the Trans community."